Judge wanted for Yellowstone County - Pays $132,567 a year

The Hon. Ingrid Gustafson has accepted an appointment to the Montana State Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Mike McGrath says in a letter that Gustafson has submitted her resignation leaving the final year of her term within the Thirteenth Judicial District unfulfilled.

The Judicial Nomination Commission is now accepting applications to fulfill the final year of the term. If the person selected wants to continue in the role, they would be subject to election in 2018.

A District Judge serves a six-year term earning a salary of $132,567 a year.

