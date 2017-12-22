Judge wanted for Yellowstone County - Pays $132,567 a year - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Judge wanted for Yellowstone County - Pays $132,567 a year

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. -

The Hon. Ingrid Gustafson has accepted an appointment to the Montana State Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Mike McGrath says in a letter that Gustafson has submitted her resignation leaving the final year of her term within the Thirteenth Judicial District unfulfilled.

The Judicial Nomination Commission is now accepting applications to fulfill the final year of the term. If the person selected wants to continue in the role, they would be subject to election in 2018.

A District Judge serves a six-year term earning a salary of $132,567 a year.

For more information see the letter below.

You can read more on Gustafson's appointment to the Montana Supreme Court here.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Billings Senior High student gives gifts to the whole school

    Billings Senior High student gives gifts to the whole school

    Saturday, December 23 2017 12:24 AM EST2017-12-23 05:24:07 GMT

    Billings senior high student Rico Martinez wears many hats. He's a student, a Matheson employee, and a friend. But this year he decided to add another hat to his collection. 

    Billings senior high student Rico Martinez wears many hats. He's a student, a Matheson employee, and a friend. But this year he decided to add another hat to his collection. 

  • Judge wanted for Yellowstone County - Pays $132,567 a year

    Judge wanted for Yellowstone County - Pays $132,567 a year

    Friday, December 22 2017 7:18 PM EST2017-12-23 00:18:23 GMT

    The Judicial Nomination Commission is now accepting applications to fulfill the final year of Hon. Ingrid Gustafson's term.

    The Judicial Nomination Commission is now accepting applications to fulfill the final year of Hon. Ingrid Gustafson's term.

  • City not expecting to plow roads until Tuesday

    City not expecting to plow roads until Tuesday

    Friday, December 22 2017 5:29 PM EST2017-12-22 22:29:02 GMT

    City workers will not be on standby to plow streets. "Standby would significantly restrict their Holiday and not allow them to leave town unless they have approved vacation" - .David Mumford, P.E.

    City workers will not be on standby to plow streets. "Standby would significantly restrict their Holiday and not allow them to leave town unless they have approved vacation" - .David Mumford, P.E.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Billings Senior High student gives gifts to the whole school

    Billings Senior High student gives gifts to the whole school

    Saturday, December 23 2017 12:24 AM EST2017-12-23 05:24:07 GMT

    Billings senior high student Rico Martinez wears many hats. He's a student, a Matheson employee, and a friend. But this year he decided to add another hat to his collection. 

    Billings senior high student Rico Martinez wears many hats. He's a student, a Matheson employee, and a friend. But this year he decided to add another hat to his collection. 

  • Ranch that belonged to drug smuggler under scrutiny

    Ranch that belonged to drug smuggler under scrutiny

    Friday, December 22 2017 12:56 AM EST2017-12-22 05:56:31 GMT

    A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...

    A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...

  • Woman Receives Free Car

    Woman Receives Free Car

    Friday, December 22 2017 7:04 PM EST2017-12-23 00:04:32 GMT

    A woman and her child are now able to get to places on their own, thanks to the United Way and Underriner Motors.

    A woman and her child are now able to get to places on their own, thanks to the United Way and Underriner Motors.

  • City not expecting to plow roads until Tuesday

    City not expecting to plow roads until Tuesday

    Friday, December 22 2017 5:29 PM EST2017-12-22 22:29:02 GMT

    City workers will not be on standby to plow streets. "Standby would significantly restrict their Holiday and not allow them to leave town unless they have approved vacation" - .David Mumford, P.E.

    City workers will not be on standby to plow streets. "Standby would significantly restrict their Holiday and not allow them to leave town unless they have approved vacation" - .David Mumford, P.E.

  • Christmas decoration causes controversy in Post Falls neighborhood

    Christmas decoration causes controversy in Post Falls neighborhood

    Thursday, December 21 2017 9:54 PM EST2017-12-22 02:54:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An HOA has asked a Post Falls woman to move her Christmas decoration, or else get fined. Rita Anderson has decked out her front yard with different Christmas themed decorations for years, but this years’ Christmas Vacation display is causing controversy. “I think it just might be someone doesn't find it as funny as others,” she said. The problem isn’t the decorations, but the location of one of the manikins, 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An HOA has asked a Post Falls woman to move her Christmas decoration, or else get fined. Rita Anderson has decked out her front yard with different Christmas themed decorations for years, but this years’ Christmas Vacation display is causing controversy. “I think it just might be someone doesn't find it as funny as others,” she said. The problem isn’t the decorations, but the location of one of the manikins, 

  • Billings man starts "hearts for seniors" pen pal program

    Billings man starts "hearts for seniors" pen pal program

    Friday, December 22 2017 7:42 PM EST2017-12-23 00:42:47 GMT

     A Billings man is making it his mission to create life long friendships one letter at a time.   

     A Billings man is making it his mission to create life long friendships one letter at a time.   

  • Weather causes dangerous icy road conditions

    Weather causes dangerous icy road conditions

    Thursday, December 21 2017 1:22 AM EST2017-12-21 06:22:09 GMT

    This winter weather is causing some icy and slippery conditions on the roads in Billings Tuesday. Lietenant Brian Korell said within five hours, the Billings Police Department has had 19 reported accidents with two of them involving personal injury.

    This winter weather is causing some icy and slippery conditions on the roads in Billings Tuesday. Lietenant Brian Korell said within five hours, the Billings Police Department has had 19 reported accidents with two of them involving personal injury.

  • Montana Highway Patrol responds to several car crashes due to weather conditions

    Montana Highway Patrol responds to several car crashes due to weather conditions

    Thursday, December 21 2017 8:12 PM EST2017-12-22 01:12:25 GMT

    As the snow moved in Wednesday it was chaos on the roads.

    As the snow moved in Wednesday it was chaos on the roads.