Woman Receives Free Car

A Billings woman and her daughter received an early Christmas present on Friday. Underriner Motors teamed up with the United Way to give a vehicle to a person who really needed one. Melissa Carter was that person. She was handed the keys to a new Honda CR-V, as well as a gas card, extra money, and Christmas presents for her and her daughter, Aria. Carter told KULR-8, "From the bottom of my heart, I'm so thankful for everything that everybody has done. And I know things like this aren't easy to put together and pull off. I just don't have the words. I'm so happy and so blessed right now."

The owner of Underriner Motors, William Underriner, said they've been doing car giveaways for the last seven years. He said the giveaway is employee driven, with employees donating some of their own money towards the mother-daughter duo's gifts. "We feel that by giving them a car, may help their lives be better. And everybody should look for those who are the needy people, and to help them out," said Underriner.