Woman Receives Free Car - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Woman Receives Free Car

Posted: Updated:

A Billings woman and her daughter received an early Christmas present on Friday. Underriner Motors teamed up with the United Way to give a vehicle to a person who really needed one. Melissa Carter was that person. She was handed the keys to a new Honda CR-V, as well as a gas card, extra money, and Christmas presents for her and her daughter, Aria. Carter told KULR-8, "From the bottom of my heart, I'm so thankful for everything that everybody has done. And I know things like this aren't easy to put together and pull off. I just don't have the words. I'm so happy and so blessed right now."

The owner of Underriner Motors, William Underriner, said they've been doing car giveaways for the last seven years. He said the giveaway is employee driven, with employees donating some of their own money towards the mother-daughter duo's gifts. "We feel that by giving them a car, may help their lives be better. And everybody should look for those who are the needy people, and to help them out," said Underriner.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Billings Senior High student gives gifts to the whole school

    Billings Senior High student gives gifts to the whole school

    Saturday, December 23 2017 12:24 AM EST2017-12-23 05:24:07 GMT

    Billings senior high student Rico Martinez wears many hats. He's a student, a Matheson employee, and a friend. But this year he decided to add another hat to his collection. 

    Billings senior high student Rico Martinez wears many hats. He's a student, a Matheson employee, and a friend. But this year he decided to add another hat to his collection. 

  • Ranch that belonged to drug smuggler under scrutiny

    Ranch that belonged to drug smuggler under scrutiny

    Friday, December 22 2017 12:56 AM EST2017-12-22 05:56:31 GMT

    A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...

    A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...

  • Woman Receives Free Car

    Woman Receives Free Car

    Friday, December 22 2017 7:04 PM EST2017-12-23 00:04:32 GMT

    A woman and her child are now able to get to places on their own, thanks to the United Way and Underriner Motors.

    A woman and her child are now able to get to places on their own, thanks to the United Way and Underriner Motors.

  • City not expecting to plow roads until Tuesday

    City not expecting to plow roads until Tuesday

    Friday, December 22 2017 5:29 PM EST2017-12-22 22:29:02 GMT

    City workers will not be on standby to plow streets. "Standby would significantly restrict their Holiday and not allow them to leave town unless they have approved vacation" - .David Mumford, P.E.

    City workers will not be on standby to plow streets. "Standby would significantly restrict their Holiday and not allow them to leave town unless they have approved vacation" - .David Mumford, P.E.

  • Christmas decoration causes controversy in Post Falls neighborhood

    Christmas decoration causes controversy in Post Falls neighborhood

    Thursday, December 21 2017 9:54 PM EST2017-12-22 02:54:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An HOA has asked a Post Falls woman to move her Christmas decoration, or else get fined. Rita Anderson has decked out her front yard with different Christmas themed decorations for years, but this years’ Christmas Vacation display is causing controversy. “I think it just might be someone doesn't find it as funny as others,” she said. The problem isn’t the decorations, but the location of one of the manikins, 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - An HOA has asked a Post Falls woman to move her Christmas decoration, or else get fined. Rita Anderson has decked out her front yard with different Christmas themed decorations for years, but this years’ Christmas Vacation display is causing controversy. “I think it just might be someone doesn't find it as funny as others,” she said. The problem isn’t the decorations, but the location of one of the manikins, 

  • Billings man starts "hearts for seniors" pen pal program

    Billings man starts "hearts for seniors" pen pal program

    Friday, December 22 2017 7:42 PM EST2017-12-23 00:42:47 GMT

     A Billings man is making it his mission to create life long friendships one letter at a time.   

     A Billings man is making it his mission to create life long friendships one letter at a time.   

  • Weather causes dangerous icy road conditions

    Weather causes dangerous icy road conditions

    Thursday, December 21 2017 1:22 AM EST2017-12-21 06:22:09 GMT

    This winter weather is causing some icy and slippery conditions on the roads in Billings Tuesday. Lietenant Brian Korell said within five hours, the Billings Police Department has had 19 reported accidents with two of them involving personal injury.

    This winter weather is causing some icy and slippery conditions on the roads in Billings Tuesday. Lietenant Brian Korell said within five hours, the Billings Police Department has had 19 reported accidents with two of them involving personal injury.

  • Montana Highway Patrol responds to several car crashes due to weather conditions

    Montana Highway Patrol responds to several car crashes due to weather conditions

    Thursday, December 21 2017 8:12 PM EST2017-12-22 01:12:25 GMT

    As the snow moved in Wednesday it was chaos on the roads.

    As the snow moved in Wednesday it was chaos on the roads.