Winterizing your vehicle with tire chains

During the winter months, drivers may experience roadway restrictions when traveling. Although, life-long Montanans know these precautions but if you're new to the area Napa store manager Dan McCarthy has a few tips about what you can do to winterize your vehicle, which includes applying tire chains and purchasing snow tires.

"It's best with tire chains to prepare and have them ready. Be accustomed to them on how to put them on, take them off instead of when your slid off on the side of the road," McCarthy said.

But between snow chains and snow tires, how do you decide which one is best for your car?

"Snow chains are more for an emergency, definitely grippier than a snow tire. For the ultimate traction, it would be a chain or cables. Chains you can not use for a lot of vehicles especially local cars can't use chains. We go to cable chains at that point so it isn't actually a chain." said McCarthy.

Dan wants to remind drivers that just because you have chains on your tires, doesn't mean you're in the clear. You should still take every precaution when driving and be advised of weather conditions when you're on the road.

"You have to watch your speed, watch for weather conditions no matter what you've got on," McCarthy adds. "No matter what you're driving, you can still go off the road if you're driving too fast."

Dan says chains are a good minor investment for your safety and if you don't know how to apply chains to your tires, he says it's pretty easy.

"My biggest hint is to practice at home, in the summer or when it's nice in your garage so if you do get in a situation where you need to put the chains on then you know how to do it," McCarthy said.

