Driving precautions on slick roads

During the winter months, drivers may experience roadway restrictions when traveling.
With a slick street policy in effect, the Montana Department of Transportation warns those on the road to take every preventative measure when traveling.
As of Monday, November 6, 2017, Billings police have enacted slick street protocol.
St. Vincent Healthcare's spiritual care program received a one million dollar estate gift today.
A man on probation for aggravated assault and escape is back behind bars this time on charges related to an attempted theft of a car with a child inside.
As of Monday, November 6, 2017, Billings police have enacted slick street protocol.
MDT reports that all lanes are back open following a fatal accident this morning on I-90 near mile marker 471 eastbound.
Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.
Classes at Columbia Falls and Whitefish Schools are CANCELED today, Wednesday, Dec. 20th. West Glacier is also closed. Helena Public Schools have canceled the following bus routes for TODAY, December 20th: routes 10, 16, 6, 25, 24, 15 and 17. Please do NOT leave students at bus stops this morning. Eureka has canceled all bus routes. Browning Schools have a one hour delay.
If you're looking to de-stress from the holidays, or maybe give the gift of de-stressing, a massage may seem like the answer. But after the arrest of a massage therapist at a national chain for sexually assaulting clients last month, it brings up the question, who is giving me a massage?
