Town of Basin continues to light up the sky for the holidays

A tiny town in northern Wyoming is lighting up the sky, with Christmas cheer. Basin is the county seat of Big Horn County, and the town is continuing a tradition that started 70 years ago.

When the sun goes down over the Big Horn Basin in northern Wyoming, the winter sky is very dark. You can drive for miles without seeing a house or street light.

But, when you get to Basin, the Big Horn County seat, you will see the Christmas lights that criss cross over Highway 14/16/20, and in front of the courthouse, and down C street as far as the eye can see.

Only 1500 people live here.

Basin Chamber of Commerce Vice President Cynthia Stricker explained,“Basin started the light up program about five years ago, and the goal was to light up main street, or any place you can see from the two main streets.”

Mission accomplished. If downtown Basin looks like a scene from an old movie, there’s a reason.

Stricker said, “The lighting started here in the town in the 1940’s, is where we can track it….at the tower of the courthouse, they signed their names and the year that they put the lights up.”

And, more than 70 years later, the light display keeps growing.

Stricker pointed at a Christmas light tree behind her, “This is Russel Park. The star there was added last year.”

Stricker said the town and local businesses raised the money to extend the lights all the way to the end of town last year, and added Christmas signs on both ends of town this year.

But, they’ve also increased the number of Christmas displays at Basin homes, by giving away free lights.

Stricker explained, “We have lights in the entry way of the Chamber that people can pick up if they need lights.”

It seems odd that in a place so small, that could be so dark in the middle of the winter…the Christmas spirit prevails, with light. Stricker said there will be more lights every year.

She smiled, “We keep raising funds, and we keep growing. We won’t stop. It is a feeling that we have.”

The chamber, school, and town sponsors a free bus tour to view the lights Friday, December 23. The tour starts at 5 p.m, and ends with goodies and hot drinks.