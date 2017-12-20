St. Vincent Healthcare receives a generous gift - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

St. Vincent Healthcare receives a generous gift

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

St. Vincent Healthcare's spiritual care program received a one million dollar estate gift today.

Former Billings neurosurgeon Dr. John Moseley and his wife Cheryl, a retired RN first assistant, gave St. V's this gift. The gift comes on the heels of the Saint's Ball, their annual fundraiser, that raised nearly one million dollars to benefit the "Healing Beyond Medicine Campaign."

Cheryl said paying it forward is something they've tried to do their entire life.

"It's possible that if we had a family and children, that we might feel differently about it and I recognize that, but we both really feel that it's important," said Moseley. "I mentioned before that, in my life growing up, be grateful for what you have and pass it forward and I think that's been so much a part of our life."

St. V's said they are overjoyed and humbled that the Moseley's recognize the importance of spiritual care.

  • Most Popular