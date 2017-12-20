St. Vincent Healthcare receives a generous gift

A tiny town in northern Wyoming is lighting up the sky, with Christmas cheer. Basin is the county seat of Big Horn County, and the town is continuing a tradition that started 70 years ago. When the sun goes down over the Big Horn Basin in northern Wyoming, the winter sky is very dark. You can drive for miles without seeing a house or street light. But, when you get to Basin, the Big Horn County seat, you will see the Christmas lights that criss cross over Highway 14/16/20, and in fr...

