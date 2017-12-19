FWP considering a special CWD hunt in north-central Montana

A mule deer harvested near the Canadian border that tested positive for chronic wasting disease has prompted Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks to consider a special hunt in the Sage Creek area.

This would be the second such hunt scheduled in the state this year.

A special hunt is in progress in south-central Montana south of Laurel now through February 15.

FWP has scheduled a call for 1:00 p.m. Thursday to discuss the possibility of the Sage Creek Special CWD Hunt.

The area under consideration is 226 square miles east of Sweet Grass Hills.

FWP is proposing to sell 335 deer B licenses in an effort to harvest 135 mule deer. Of those 335 licenses, 60 would be either sex and 275 would be antlerless.

If approved, licenses would go on sale December 26th with the hunting period opening January 6th and closing February 15th. The hunt could end sooner if the objective is met.

CWD is a progressive, fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose. It is not known to infect humans.

The Center’s for Disease Control recommends not consuming animals that test positive for CWD. The CDC also recommends getting deer, elk or moose from CWD positive areas tested prior to consumption.

All animals harvested in the hunt must be submitted for sampling.