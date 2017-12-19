Billings man charged after attempting to steal car with baby inside

A man on probation for aggravated assault and escape is back behind bars this time on charges related to an attempted theft of a car with a child inside.

Donald Thompson is accused of trying to steal a car that was running outside of McKinley School Monday afternoon.

According to charging documents, the victim had her 2-year old child in the backseat with the car running while she crossed the street to pick up her other child.

Responding officers say that Thompson got out of the car after realizing a child was inside and tried to flee on a bicycle.

Another man stepped in and was able to prevent Thompson from leaving before police arrived.

Sherami Brown is the owner of the vehicle that was almost stolen. She is also the mother of the two-year-old that was almost taken.



Brown said she parked her vehicle right underneath a crosswalk sign when she went across the street to pick up her child from school. When she came back, she said there was a man coming out of her vehicle.



Brown said it was a normal day. She was picking up her five year old child from school.



"The drill is that you walk right across the street, grab your kid, and walk right back," Brown said. "It literally takes no time at all."



Brown said she left her two-year-old inside the car. Walking back to her vehicle, that's when she noticed a man getting out of the driver's side.



"For a split second, I thought maybe it wasn't my car," Brown said. "Maybe somebody had the same car as I did. I'm like, 'Did I park there? Am I not remembering things right?' Then I realized what was happening."



As Brown tried to stop the suspect, she said he threatened to shoot her. Brown screamed for help and he was trying to run away on a bicycle. Jon Dupont, a bystander, jumped into action.



"I sped all the way up and I turned in this way with my truck," Dupont said. "He was probably half a block up when he saw my truck and then for some reason, he ran right into my truck."



Dupont said he wrestled with a man identified as Donald Leslie Thompson as he was trying to get away. Thompson was arrested and is now in custody.



Dupont said he only has one message to the man who tried to flee.



"If you do the crime, you're going to do the time."