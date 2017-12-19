Man who admitted to stealing ATM also admitted to stealing 28 guns

Billings Police are investigating an assault case from Monday night where a couple was reportedly held at bay by a man with a bow and arrow.
MDT reports that all lanes are back open following a fatal accident this morning on I-90 near mile marker 471 eastbound.
The man who told detectives he stole an ATM from La Quinta Inn and Suites in Billings also told detectives he was responsible for the June theft of 28 guns from a Billings Heights home.
The House has passed the most sweeping rewrite of the nation’s tax laws in more than three decades.
A former BIA officer has pleaded guilty in federal court of forcing a woman to have sex or be arrested.
Billings police are investigating a report of a person found shot in the leg in the Home Depot parking lot.
The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police.
A former BIA officer has pleaded guilty in federal court of forcing a woman to have sex or be arrested.
Olivia Moten-Schell's career high 36 points not enough as Falcons' freshman Alden leads Skyview to the victory.
Monday, Billings City Council members discussed the future of the City Administrator position.
