Man who admitted to stealing ATM also admitted to stealing 28 guns

The man who told detectives he stole an ATM from La Quinta Inn and Suites in Billings also told detectives he was responsible for the June theft of 28 guns from a Billings Heights home.

According to court documents, Anthony William Felton was arrested on burglary charges November 17.

Documents state Billings police officers responded to a burglary call at the 1300 block of Hardrock Lane in the Heights. Officers discovered a gun cabinet was pried open with tools from the homeowner's garage. Prior to the burglary, the homeowner's daughter loaned her vehicle to Felton.

Documents state the daughter was the first one home to witness the break-in. The documents also state when she entered the home, she smelled Felton's cologne and called him. Felton told her he had her vehicle, but denied breaking into the home. He told her he would help her get the items back.

Police continued questioning witnesses in the case who told them Felton tried selling the guns to them. The witness denied buying any firearms and told police Felton admitted to stealing the guns, along with Eric Metzger.

Metzger later told police he was a lookout in the burglary, but said he did not go inside the home and denied touching any of the guns.

Police later recovered eight guns, but could only attribute five to the home they were stolen from due to lack of serial numbers.

Felton later admitted where the stolen guns were hidden at a shop near ZooMontana.

