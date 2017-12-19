Report: NBC looking to bring back 'The Office'

NBC is considering reviving The Office for the 2018-2019 season, according to a report from TVLine.
The House has passed the most sweeping rewrite of the nation’s tax laws in more than three decades.
With glowing reviews from critics and $450.8 million of worldwide box office in the first three days of release of "The Last Jedi," all would seem to be right in the "Star Wars" universe.
An Amtrak train derailed as it was making the first trip for paying passengers over improved tracks that promised a quicker run between Seattle and Portland, Oregon.
ESPN President John Skipper says he is resigning to take care of a substance abuse problem.
The Federal Communications Commission has voted on party lines to undo sweeping Obama-era "net neutrality" rules that guaranteed equal access to internet.
If you're into watching movies in theaters and at home, Costco has a deal for you!
Democrat Doug Jones has won election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, dealing a political blow to President Donald Trump.
MDT reports that all lanes are back open following a fatal accident this morning on I-90 near mile marker 471 eastbound.
Billings Police are investigating an assault case from Monday night where a couple was reportedly held at bay by a man with a bow and arrow.
Billings police are investigating a report of a person found shot in the leg in the Home Depot parking lot.
The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police.
A former BIA officer has pleaded guilty in federal court of forcing a woman to have sex or be arrested.
Olivia Moten-Schell's career high 36 points not enough as Falcons' freshman Alden leads Skyview to the victory.
Monday, Billings City Council members discussed the future of the City Administrator position.
