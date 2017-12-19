Former BIA Officer pleads guilty on sex assault charges

A former BIA officer has pleaded guilty in federal court on charges of "Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law."

Dana Bullcoming entered the plea Tuesday morning on charges filed in July; earlier this ear.

The indictment explains that Bullcoming deprived "L.B." of liberty without due process of law, which includes the right to bodily integrity.

The indictment outlines that Bullcoming coerced L.B. into "engaging in sexual intercourse with him under threat of arrest if she refused, and such coerced sexual activity resulted in bodily injury to the victim."

Judge Timothy Cavan has recommended the guilty plea be accepted. A sentencing date has not been set.