Couple held at bay by Bow and Arrow at Billings home

The House has passed the most sweeping rewrite of the nation’s tax laws in more than three decades.
MDT reports that all lanes are back open following a fatal accident this morning on I-90 near mile marker 471 eastbound.
A former BIA officer has pleaded guilty in federal court of forcing a woman to have sex or be arrested.
Billings Police are investigating an assault case from Monday night where a couple was reportedly held at bay by a man with a bow and arrow.
Monday, Billings City Council members discussed the future of the City Administrator position.
We are just a week away from Christmas, which means a lot of you are going to be traveling.
KALISPELL-The days leading up to Christmas will be cold and snowy in Montana, that's according to weather forecasters across the state. Drivers in the Flathead Valley woke up to snowy conditions Tuesday morning as they made their way to work.
Billings police are investigating a report of a person found shot in the leg in the Home Depot parking lot.
The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police.
Olivia Moten-Schell's career high 36 points not enough as Falcons' freshman Alden leads Skyview to the victory.
