Couple held at bay by Bow and Arrow at Billings home

Billings Police are investigating an assault case from Monday night where a couple was reportedly held at bay by a man with a bow and arrow.

According to Lt. Neil Lawrence the incident took place on the 2300 block of Rimrock Road.just after 10:00 PM Monday night.

When officers arrived on the scene they found one man restraining another. Police were told the men had been in an altercation prior to their arrival.

Lt. Lawrence says the unidentified suspect had gone to the home and began kicking in the door.

When the male and female inside attempted to leave, Lawrence says, the suspect, then pointed the bow and arrow at them, but an arrow was not shot.

Lawrence says a physical altercation then followed between the men.

The suspect was transported to Billings Clinic for treatment of injuries sustained during the fight. He was later released.

The case is being handed over to the City Attorney's office for review for Partner Family Member Assault.