Icy roads and speed lead to fatal crash on I-90 Tuesday morning

MDT reports that all lanes are back open following a fatal accident this morning on I-90 near mile marker 471 eastbound.

Montana Highway Patrol tells KULR-8 that the vehicle was traveling eastbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled over into the median.

The driver was ejected through the windshield of his pickup truck and came to rest in the westbound lanes of the interstate around 8:00 AM.

MHP says the male was not wearing a seat belt and that the icy road and driving too fast were the cause of the crash.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

Sgt. Kyle Hayter with MHP reminds all drivers to slow down and be aware of building ice on Montana roads in the coming days.

Montana Highway Patrol has closed the inside lanes near mile marker 471 as they work what is believed to be a fatal wreck.

A white pickup truck is overturned in the median.

KULR-8 has a reporter on the scene. Follow us on Facebook for live updates from the crash site.

KULR-8 has a reporter heading to the scene of an accident on I-90 westbound near Mile Marker 471.

MHP is closing westbound lanes to work the accident.

A witness tells KULR-8 that she observed a pickup in the median and a person lying in the roadway.

A check of the MDT website shows ice on the roadway. Stay with KULR-8 as we continue to monitor this story.