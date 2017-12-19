Skyview Girls Basketball Tops Billings Central

Interclass games can be interesting. Class AA schools would expect to be better than a Class A school due to attendance, but we as we often see, that's not always the case. on Monday Billings Central played host to Skyview in one of these interclass affairs, with both teams looking very well matched.

The Rams scored the game's first seven points, leading many to think it might be a long night for the Falcons. Skyview responded, however, as the teams were tied at 11 after one. In the second quarter, both teams traded the lead before Zoie Althoff drained a three right before the buzzer to make it a 24-21 Billings Central lead at half.

In the third quarter, the Rams went to their money maker, sophomore post Olivia Moten-Schell, who scored on back to back possessions to push the Central lead to 7. That was when the tide changed, however, as the Falcons went on an 11-0 run to take a 34-30 lead. Going into the fourth, it was a two point Skyview lead. Falcons' freshman forward Neveah Alden scored nine of her team's first 14 points in the final frame to put Skyview up double digits in the fourth, but the Rams would not go away. With under two minutes to go Central chipped away at the lead, led by Moten-Schell in the post, who had a career high 36 points, just three off the school record. Ultimately, however, the comeback ran out of time as Skyview escaped with a 60-57 win.