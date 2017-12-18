Council decides to wait on City Administrator decision

Monday, Billings City Council members discussed the future of the City Administrator position.

This, after the Billings Chamber of Commerce wrote a letter asking council members to renegotiate with Greg Doyon following his decision not to accept the contract.

After a 9 to zero vote, Billings City Council members decided to hold off on further action in the City Administrator selection process, until January 22.

The Billings Chamber of Commerce wrote a two page letter asking council members to consider renegotiations with Greg Doyon saying:

"We believe Mr. Doyon was the best candidate for the position...we strongly encourage City Council to re-establish communication and resume negotiation."

However, Mayor Tom Hanel said, Doyon took himself out of the running for the position, not the council.

Hanel said Doyon sent the subcommittee a list of requests.

"We did not at that time have a response for Mr. Doyon," Hanel said. "The subcommittee decided that the best and most appropriate action was to take the matter to the entire council, present it to the council, allow the council to discuss it as we do. I want to tell you, no decision had been made on that $155,000. The council had every prerogative to raise or lower it. We did not get to that point."

The council will now wait to hear from Doyon to verify he has formally withdrawn.