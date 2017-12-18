Man found with gunshot wound in Home Depot parking lot

Billings police are investigating a report of a person shot in the leg.

Sgt. Matt Lynik tells KULR-8 officers arrived at the Home Depot on King Avenue just after 5:00 Monday evening. Sgt. Lynik says first responders found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police say they don't have much more information at this time because the victim is not cooperating.