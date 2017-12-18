Special hunt season update: Samples are being shipped to Colorado

KULR-8 has a reporter heading to the scene of an accident on I-90 westbound near Mile Marker 471.
Monday, Billings City Council members discussed the future of the City Administrator position.
Billings police are investigating a report of a person found shot in the leg in the Home Depot parking lot.
The special hunt season for the management of chronic wasting disease kicked off on Friday, December 15th. Bob Gibson with Fish, Wildlife, & Parks said they have reached about 25 percent of their goal so far.
500 bundles of blankets and teddy bears landed in the grateful hands of Children in Yellowstone County Monday.
The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police.
Olivia Moten-Schell's career high 36 points not enough as Falcons' freshman Alden leads Skyview to the victory.
Providence St. Patrick Hospital announced that it will open a new study clinic...
