Special hunt season update: Samples are being shipped to Colorado

The special hunt season for the management of chronic wasting disease kicked off on Friday, December 15th.



Bob Gibson with Fish, Wildlife, & Parks said they have reached about 25 percent of their goal so far. He said so far, 104 animals have come through the check station in Joliet. He also said those animals have had their lymph nodes removed and are being sent off to Colorado State University where they will be testing them for the presence or absence of chronic wasting disease.



Gibson said the samples are a combination of white-tailed deer and mule deer.



"It's progress," Gibson said. "We like to see that. In the end, we need those 200 of each species of deer and we know now that the Christmas holiday, the New Year's holiday, snowy weather, and all of those things are come along. So we just want the people who have tags to go down and hunt in Carbon County. We want them to go ahead and hunt, even though it may not be the opening weekend."



Gibson said hunter reaction has been really positive. He said people don't want chronic wasting disease on the landscape so they are more than willing to cooperate.



The special hunt season will end on February 15th, 2018. Gibson would like to remind all hunters that they can turn in their harvest at the checkpoint in Joliet or at the Fish, Wildlife, & Parks office in Billings.