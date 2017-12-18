Blankets and Bears brings smiles to Head Start children

500 bundles of blankets and teddy bears landed in the grateful hands of Children in Yellowstone County Monday.

Seven chapters of Head Start in the Billings area received the bundles.

President and CEO Sandy McCaffree says this is an effort that touches many communities throughout the state over the entire year. "We had a delivery here this morning. We had a delivery in Lockwood, Laurel, and then last week we did central Montana within Harlowtown, Lewistown, and Roundup."

Children enjoyed receiving the gifts as much as the organization loved giving them.

Jennifer Owen with Explorers Academy says, "Our program serves 386 of the most vulnerable children in this community. So, when we have partners like

Blankets and Bears who can come in and wrap these little kids physically in the love of this community, it helps those kids to feel safe."

Robin Eppard has been a business partner with Blankets and Bears for the past two years, but Monday was her first time witnessing the special event. "Some kids don't get much, you know, and it's really anything I can do to give them a nice Christmas and to have that buddy all the time and that's what really these bears are all about."

McCafree says she's going to continue this tradition as long as there is a child in need.