Man admits to stealing La Quinta Inn ATM

The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police.

According to court documents, Anthony William Felton began working to remove the ATM at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 9. He was able to remove the bolts securing the ATM and drug the machine out the west side doors at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Documents state the ATM belonged to a business called Cash Link. The owner of the ATM says there was $1,360 cash inside the machine at the time it was stolen from La Quinta. A total value was estimated at $3,960.

Court documents state Felton was identified by a Billings police officer when he viewed the surveillance footage. Once Felton was arrested, he was interviewed by a Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office detective where-in Felton admitted to stealing the ATM.

