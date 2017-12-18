'The Last Jedi' is a hit but how much did audiences like it? - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

'The Last Jedi' is a hit but how much did audiences like it?

By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - With glowing reviews from critics and $450.8 million of worldwide box office in the first three days of release of "The Last Jedi," all would seem to be right in the "Star Wars" universe.
  
But some audience reaction metrics suggest not all "Star Wars" fans are so thrilled with Rian Johnson's eighth episode in the franchise. While "The Last Jedi" sports a sterling 93 percent fresh Rotten Tomatoes score, the website's users give it only a 56 percent score. On the movie review aggregation website Metacritic, the movie has a score of 86 out of 100 from critics but earned a woeful 4.9 out of 10 from users.
  
Yet other more reliable data suggests "The Last Jedi" is just as much a hit with moviegoers.

