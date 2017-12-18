Red Cross volunteers from Montana help Californians fight

Helping Thomas fire victims fight the affects of the smoke alone, has been keeping Red Cross volunteers busy.

Taylor says anyone can come to a Red Cross shelter and get a free mask. She says everyone you see outside is wearing one.

"In Ventura, the air quality was really bad. I mean you couldn't even see, on the freeway you could not see the freeway signs the smoke was so thick," Toni Taylor, Idaho and Montana Red Cross, Disability Integration Advisor, says.

She volunteered in Missoula during the summer fires and says, the smoke in Southern California right now is worse, but based on where they're located Californians have an advantage Montanans did not.

"The beauty of living on the coast is when the midland shore flow comes on, it comes in and the humidity goes out, so their air is going to clear out a lot quicker than ours did, because being in the valley, we got 6 weeks of it," Taylor says. "They're not going to have that here."

She says at the shelters the Red Cross has been helping fire victims affected by the air quality lie in beds that elevate the head, making breathing easier.

The American Red Cross will stay in areas affected by wildfires in Southern California, for 6 months, to one year.

To find out how you can help those affected by wildfires, you can go to:

http://www.redcross.org/news/article/mt/billings/Red-Cross-Continues-Relief-Efforts-in-Idaho-and-Montana