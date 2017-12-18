Amtrak train derailed on new, faster route that drew concern

With glowing reviews from critics and $450.8 million of worldwide box office in the first three days of release of "The Last Jedi," all would seem to be right in the "Star Wars" universe.
With glowing reviews from critics and $450.8 million of worldwide box office in the first three days of release of "The Last Jedi," all would seem to be right in the "Star Wars" universe.
An Amtrak train derailed as it was making the first trip for paying passengers over improved tracks that promised a quicker run between Seattle and Portland, Oregon.
An Amtrak train derailed as it was making the first trip for paying passengers over improved tracks that promised a quicker run between Seattle and Portland, Oregon.
ESPN President John Skipper says he is resigning to take care of a substance abuse problem.
ESPN President John Skipper says he is resigning to take care of a substance abuse problem.
The Federal Communications Commission has voted on party lines to undo sweeping Obama-era "net neutrality" rules that guaranteed equal access to internet.
The Federal Communications Commission has voted on party lines to undo sweeping Obama-era "net neutrality" rules that guaranteed equal access to internet.
If you're into watching movies in theaters and at home, Costco has a deal for you!
If you're into watching movies in theaters and at home, Costco has a deal for you!
Democrat Doug Jones has won election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, dealing a political blow to President Donald Trump.
Democrat Doug Jones has won election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, dealing a political blow to President Donald Trump.
Oreos are getting more and more - flavorful these days, and this May the company is adding three new flavors to the mix.
Oreos are getting more and more - flavorful these days, and this May the company is adding three new flavors to the mix.
A captured fugitive is accused of dozens of federal firearms violations in Montana for allegedly exporting guns from the U.S. to customers in countries with restrictive gun laws.
A captured fugitive is accused of dozens of federal firearms violations in Montana for allegedly exporting guns from the U.S. to customers in countries with restrictive gun laws.
Billings police are investigating a report of a person found shot in the leg in the Home Depot parking lot.
Billings police are investigating a report of a person found shot in the leg in the Home Depot parking lot.
The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police.
The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police.
Olivia Moten-Schell's career high 36 points not enough as Falcons' freshman Alden leads Skyview to the victory.
Olivia Moten-Schell's career high 36 points not enough as Falcons' freshman Alden leads Skyview to the victory.
Monday, Billings City Council members discussed the future of the City Administrator position.
Monday, Billings City Council members discussed the future of the City Administrator position.
Providence St. Patrick Hospital announced that it will open a new study clinic...
Providence St. Patrick Hospital announced that it will open a new study clinic...
The special hunt season for the management of chronic wasting disease kicked off on Friday, December 15th. Bob Gibson with Fish, Wildlife, & Parks said they have reached about 25 percent of their goal so far.
The special hunt season for the management of chronic wasting disease kicked off on Friday, December 15th. Bob Gibson with Fish, Wildlife, & Parks said they have reached about 25 percent of their goal so far.