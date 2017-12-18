Chamber asks Council to reconsider offer to Doyon

The Billings City Council has a big decision moving into 2018 on what to do with their vacant City Manager position.

Earlier this month the council whittled down four finalists to one opting to negotiate with Great Falls City Administrator Greg Doyon.

Doyon and council members spent much of the past week working to hammer out a contract that would bring him to Billings.

But, ultimately Doyon opted to end negotiations after he felt the city was not negotiating in good faith.

Over the weekend the Billings Chamber of Commerce issued a letter to the council outlining their disappointment that negotiations broke down.

We believe Mr. Doyon was the best candidate for the position and commend City Council for its unanimous decision to select him as the best applicant. We strongly encourage the City Council to re-establish communication and resume negotiation, in good faith, with Mr. Doyon...

In the letter, President John Brewer outlines four reasons why the City should reopen negotiations. But, the letter places a fine point on the message the failure to land Doyon sends to future city partners.

Brewer writes;

This inability to negotiate in good faith and based on objective data sends the wrong message to developers looking to invest in our city. We need to send a signal to potential future partners that our community works well with others and sees the value of mutual benefit.

The letter concludes saying:

Please, reconsider your offer to Mr. Doyon, put the RIGHT person in that role, and help move our community forward. Thank you and Merry Christmas.

The City Administrator offer is listed on the Agenda for Monday Night's Council meeting which is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM.

You can read the letter below.

For more on why Greg Doyon declined the offer click here.