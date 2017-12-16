Day 8 of National Finals Rodeo - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Day 8 of National Finals Rodeo

Posted: Updated:

Chris Byers and Jake Jones recap the night in Las Vegas. They talk about what a struggle it was for Ty Erickson and how he might have lost his shot at the title. Then they talk about JR Vezain, who is hanging out close to the top of the standings. He will get a re-ride tomorrow. Jake talks about Brody Cress, the recent college grad, and how he has a shot at the title. Cress talks about not listening to the outside noise and focusing on his rides. Then, Jake and Chris talk about their time and what's new with Brent Musberger and his new adventures in Sin City.

  • Pro SportsMore>>

  • Day 8 of National Finals Rodeo

    Day 8 of National Finals Rodeo

    Saturday, December 16 2017 12:53 AM EST2017-12-16 05:53:40 GMT

    Chris Byers and Jake Jones recap the night in Las Vegas. They talk about what a struggle it was for Ty Erickson and how he might have lost his shot at the title. Then they talk about JR Vezain, who is hanging out close to the top of the standings. He will get a re-ride tomorrow. Jake talks about brody cress, the recent college grad, and how he has a shot at the title. Cress talks about not listening to the outside noise and focusing on his rides. Then, Jake and Chris talk about their ...

    Chris Byers and Jake Jones recap the night in Las Vegas. They talk about what a struggle it was for Ty Erickson and how he might have lost his shot at the title. Then they talk about JR Vezain, who is hanging out close to the top of the standings. He will get a re-ride tomorrow. Jake talks about brody cress, the recent college grad, and how he has a shot at the title. Cress talks about not listening to the outside noise and focusing on his rides. Then, Jake and Chris talk about their ...

  • Helena-Based Fundraiser Pays It Forward

    Helena-Based Fundraiser Pays It Forward

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:31 PM EST2017-12-05 21:31:41 GMT

    Leah Cupino runs the Art Space in downtown Helena. Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies – The Montana Coalition recently approached her with an idea inspired by the holiday season. 

    Leah Cupino runs the Art Space in downtown Helena. Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies – The Montana Coalition recently approached her with an idea inspired by the holiday season. 

  • Helena Bighorns Banding Together For NA3HL Playoff Push

    Helena Bighorns Banding Together For NA3HL Playoff Push

    Thursday, November 23 2017 10:53 PM EST2017-11-24 03:53:03 GMT

    The Helena Bighorns are right in the thick of the North American 3 Hockey League Frontier Division race this season.

    The Helena Bighorns are right in the thick of the North American 3 Hockey League Frontier Division race this season.

    •   

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Chiefs end Everett's nine game win streak

    Chiefs end Everett's nine game win streak

    The Spokane Chiefs pulled out the victory in back-and-forth game against the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, snapping Everett’s nine-game winning streak. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik led the way offensively with two goals – including the game-winner – and an assist.

    The Spokane Chiefs pulled out the victory in back-and-forth game against the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, snapping Everett’s nine-game winning streak. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik led the way offensively with two goals – including the game-winner – and an assist.

  • Day 8 of National Finals Rodeo

    Day 8 of National Finals Rodeo

    Saturday, December 16 2017 12:53 AM EST2017-12-16 05:53:40 GMT

    Chris Byers and Jake Jones recap the night in Las Vegas. They talk about what a struggle it was for Ty Erickson and how he might have lost his shot at the title. Then they talk about JR Vezain, who is hanging out close to the top of the standings. He will get a re-ride tomorrow. Jake talks about brody cress, the recent college grad, and how he has a shot at the title. Cress talks about not listening to the outside noise and focusing on his rides. Then, Jake and Chris talk about their ...

    Chris Byers and Jake Jones recap the night in Las Vegas. They talk about what a struggle it was for Ty Erickson and how he might have lost his shot at the title. Then they talk about JR Vezain, who is hanging out close to the top of the standings. He will get a re-ride tomorrow. Jake talks about brody cress, the recent college grad, and how he has a shot at the title. Cress talks about not listening to the outside noise and focusing on his rides. Then, Jake and Chris talk about their ...

  • Winterhawks edge out Chiefs 4-2

    Winterhawks edge out Chiefs 4-2

    Chiefs beat Winterhawks 4-2Chiefs beat Winterhawks 4-2

    The Spokane Chiefs suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night as they fell to the visiting Portland Winterhawks, 4-2.

    The Spokane Chiefs suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night as they fell to the visiting Portland Winterhawks, 4-2.

    •   