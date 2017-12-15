Wyoming conducts experiment to find out if lower speed limits reduce wildlife collisions

Last winter, Wyoming’s Department of Transportation tried a new lower night-time speed limit on the Yellowstone Highway near Cody. Now the number of wildlife accidents are down on that road.

A large herd of elk is a daily sight along highway 14/16/20 in Wapiti, west of Cody. Elk and deer spend time in hay fields near what locals call the North Fork, or the Yellowstone Highway. It is their winter range.

In 2014, hunting and conservation organizations helped fund new billboards that alerted motorists to the fact that even moose, bears, and Big Horn Sheep may be on the road. The signs encouraged drivers to slow down.

But two years later, a new state law raised the speed limit from 65 to 70 mph on Wyoming highways, and several Wapiti neighbors complained. They wanted slower speed limits on the North Fork.

Last fall, Wyoming’s Department of Transportation held a meeting in Wapiti to announce a new, dual speed limit: 65 miles per hour during the day, and 55 miles per hour at night. It was a test for Pinedale and the North Fork.

WYDOT Public Affairs Specialist Cody Beers explained then, “The study is being done by an independent consultant hired by WYDOT who is looking at about 80 miles of road statewide.”

So, did the slower speed limit work? The number of carcasses collected by WYDOT on the North Fork went down from 49 in 2016, to 28 in , so far.

WYDOT spokesman Cody Beers said, “We’re seeing a little bit of improvement on the North Fork. “

But, Beers said last winter’s snow storms may have slowed down motorists.

He said the studies show, “There is some recognition of the reduced speed limit at night. But, we’re finding that as people drive down the road, they’re returning to daytime speeds.”

Beers said the Highway Patrol is enforcing the new limits. But, he says most of the wildlife collisions are caused by local drivers, who just need to change their ways.

He pointed out, “We want to get to the point where people understand why this reduced speed limit is in effect.”