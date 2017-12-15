Proposed Tax Bill Totals 1101 Pages

Many people remain confused about how a proposed tax reform bill will impact their wallets.

On Friday U.S. Senator Mike Enzi (R- Wyo) issued the following release.

The Senate-House conference committee tasked with negotiating a final tax reform bill released its legislation today.

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, a senior member of the Finance Committee and a member of the conference committee, said the legislation is an historic effort to help hardworking Americans by lowering taxes across the board and helping grow the economy.

“After years of tax reform debate and months of negotiating, Congress is closer than ever to passing meaningful tax reform that will let folks in Wyoming and across the country keep more of their hard-earned money,” Enzi said. “That is what tax reform should be about — giving a helping hand to those individuals and families who might be struggling to move up the economic ladder. Our bill would help grow the economy, encourage job creation at home and, in turn, drive up wages. This is legislation designed to help people at every level.”

Click here for a summary and here to see the final text of the tax reform bill that senators and representatives are expected to vote on next week. The bill will also need to be signed by the president before it becomes law.