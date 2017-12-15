Superintendent's Christmas message highlights suicide prevention

Last winter, Wyoming’s Department of Transportation tried a new lower night-time speed limit on the Yellowstone Highway near Cody. Now the number of wildlife accidents are down on that road. A large herd of elk is a daily sight along highway 14/16/20 in Wapiti, west of Cody. Elk and deer spend time in hay fields near what locals call the North Fork, or the Yellowstone Highway. It is their winter range. In 2014, hunting and conservation organizations helped fund new billbo...

