Superintendent's Christmas message highlights suicide prevention

The Yellowstone River Parks Association are making efforts to build a new fishing-boat access site on the Yellowstone River.
The Yellowstone River Parks Association are making efforts to build a new fishing-boat access site on the Yellowstone River.
Many people remain confused about how a proposed tax reform bill will impact their wallets. Now you can review the 1101 page document for yourself ahead of next weeks vote on Capital Hill.
Many people remain confused about how a proposed tax reform bill will impact their wallets. Now you can review the 1101 page document for yourself ahead of next weeks vote on Capital Hill.
Montana State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen issued her Christmas message late Friday afternoon.
Montana State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen issued her Christmas message late Friday afternoon.
Several Billings police officers and support personnel were recently honored for acts of heroism and bravery.
Several Billings police officers and support personnel were recently honored for acts of heroism and bravery.
A traffic stop in Great Falls leads to two arrests after officers found 10 grams of methamphetamines in the vehicle.
A traffic stop in Great Falls leads to two arrests after officers found 10 grams of methamphetamines in the vehicle.
Many people remain confused about how a proposed tax reform bill will impact their wallets. Now you can review the 1101 page document for yourself ahead of next weeks vote on Capital Hill.
Many people remain confused about how a proposed tax reform bill will impact their wallets. Now you can review the 1101 page document for yourself ahead of next weeks vote on Capital Hill.
Montana State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen issued her Christmas message late Friday afternoon.
Montana State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen issued her Christmas message late Friday afternoon.
Missoula police are still looking to schedule an interview with a former tenant at a rental property where a box with skeletal remains of at least three children was found.
Missoula police are still looking to schedule an interview with a former tenant at a rental property where a box with skeletal remains of at least three children was found.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend's drink with an abortion pill. Brooke Fiske told News 8 WROC in Rochester that she and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years when she learned she was pregnant. Fiske says he didn't want to have the baby so Imran tried talking her into having an abortion, but it wasn't something she wanted. According to WROC, Imran had recently moved from New York to
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend's drink with an abortion pill. Brooke Fiske told News 8 WROC in Rochester that she and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years when she learned she was pregnant. Fiske says he didn't want to have the baby so Imran tried talking her into having an abortion, but it wasn't something she wanted. According to WROC, Imran had recently moved from New York to
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, federal, state and local law enforcement conducted a large scale take-down targeting a criminal conspiracy distributing methamphetamine in Washington, Idaho and Montana on Wednesday. Hundreds of law enforcement officials including federal agents and state and local officers executed federal search warrants in Spokane, Moses Lake, Mattawa and in North Idaho.
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, federal, state and local law enforcement conducted a large scale take-down targeting a criminal conspiracy distributing methamphetamine in Washington, Idaho and Montana on Wednesday. Hundreds of law enforcement officials including federal agents and state and local officers executed federal search warrants in Spokane, Moses Lake, Mattawa and in North Idaho.
MORENCI, MICHIGAN-- Police are investigating whether the remains of three children found in Missoula could possibly solve a years-long mystery in Michigan. According to reporters at 13abc in Michigan, state police there have confirmed that they're in contact with Missoula police to determine whether the bones are related to the disappearance of three boys, ages tk. Experts determined that the bones found in a box in a shed in Missoula belonged to three children, ages tk, and se...
MORENCI, MICHIGAN-- Police are investigating whether the remains of three children found in Missoula could possibly solve a years-long mystery in Michigan. According to reporters at 13abc in Michigan, state police there have confirmed that they're in contact with Missoula police to determine whether the bones are related to the disappearance of three boys, ages tk. Experts determined that the bones found in a box in a shed in Missoula belonged to three children, ages tk, and se...
Wyoming authorities have charged a woman with aggravated child abuse after police say she threw her 2-month-old daughter into a ditch.
Wyoming authorities have charged a woman with aggravated child abuse after police say she threw her 2-month-old daughter into a ditch.
If you're into watching movies in theaters and at home, Costco has a deal for you!
If you're into watching movies in theaters and at home, Costco has a deal for you!
Greg Doyon has sent a letter to city negotiators declining the position of city administrator.
Greg Doyon has sent a letter to city negotiators declining the position of city administrator.
One man is dead after he was ejected in a rollover crash and was then hit by a passing vehicle.
One man is dead after he was ejected in a rollover crash and was then hit by a passing vehicle.
Missoula police are still looking to schedule an interview with a former tenant at a rental property where a box with skeletal remains of at least three children was found.
Missoula police are still looking to schedule an interview with a former tenant at a rental property where a box with skeletal remains of at least three children was found.