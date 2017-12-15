Fusion Fight League event to benefit man battling colorectal can - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Fusion Fight League event to benefit man battling colorectal cancer

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Fusion Fight League is back in Billings with 'Season's Beatings.' 

You can catch 14-bouts of mixed martial arts Friday night at the Shrine Auditorium. 

Fusion Fight League owner, Terrill Bracken, says he is very excited to bring the show back to Billings. This will be the first show back in Billings in almost a year. 

If you haven't been to one of Fusion Fight League's events, Bracken said it's a family friendly show and you won't leave disappointed. 

"For people who haven't been to a Fusion Fight League event, everybody says the same thing when they leave. 'We had no idea we had MMA of this caliber here in Billings, Montana,' Bracken said. "I love to see that when we have someone come check us out, they generally always come back cause it's a great show."

Fusion Fight League always fights for a cause and this event will benefit Devin Michaelis. Michaelis is battling stage-4 colorectal cancer. 

He is a paraeducator at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch working with elementary students. Those around him say he is cherished by everyone at YBGR. 

"I think one of the biggest things I get to do is be a stable adult in these kid's life," said Michaelis. "I get to, you know, it's someone that is a smiling face, a caring person that they get to be around everyday and get to learn to be able to trust and know that there are people out there that are helping them out and fighting for them."

"I don't even know if I could put that feeling into words because it's a relief, it's awesome, knowing that I can come to work everyday and no matter what, it'll be a successful day because Devin's there," said Michaelis' co-worker, Prudence Lybeck.

Gates open for the show Friday at 6:00 p.m. with fights starting at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 and you can purchase yours at High Horse Saloon or at the Shrine. 

