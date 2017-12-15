Fusion Fight League event to benefit man battling colorectal cancer

Fusion Fight League is back in Billings with 'Season's Beatings.'
UPDATE: Greg Doyon has sent a letter to city negotiators declining the position of City Administrator. Letter included.
People all over Wyoming and Montana are saving owls and falcons, one outhouse at a time. Hundreds of groups have joined the Poo Poo Project, which is based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The Teton Raptor Center is taking it all over the country. Owls and falcons have one thing in common: they can get trapped in vault toilets when they are looking for a home.
A California man was arrested in Montana Tuesday after a traffic stop turned up about eight pounds of methamphetamine.
MORENCI, MICHIGAN-- Police are investigating whether the remains of three children found in Missoula could possibly solve a years-long mystery in Michigan. According to reporters at 13abc in Michigan, state police there have confirmed that they're in contact with Missoula police to determine whether the bones are related to the disappearance of three boys, ages tk. Experts determined that the bones found in a box in a shed in Missoula belonged to three children, ages tk, and se...
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, federal, state and local law enforcement conducted a large scale take-down targeting a criminal conspiracy distributing methamphetamine in Washington, Idaho and Montana on Wednesday. Hundreds of law enforcement officials including federal agents and state and local officers executed federal search warrants in Spokane, Moses Lake, Mattawa and in North Idaho.
A California man was arrested in Montana Tuesday after a traffic stop turned up about eight pounds of methamphetamine.
UPDATE: Greg Doyon has sent a letter to city negotiators declining the position of City Administrator. Letter included.
Wyoming authorities have charged a woman with aggravated child abuse after police say she threw her 2-month-old daughter into a ditch.
"Over the years, I've seen different attempts on safes, but to have two in a month is pretty admirable for us," said Captain Bill Michaelis from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.
If you're into watching movies in theaters and at home, Costco has a deal for you!
Missoula Police say law enforcement officials in Michigan have reached out to them regarding the human remains found in Missoula.
