Greg Doyon Declines Billings City Administrator Position - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Greg Doyon Declines Billings City Administrator Position

Posted: Updated:

Greg Doyon has sent a letter to city negotiators declining the position of City Administrator.

Doyon has been negotiating with the City on a contract since City Council members selected him as their choice to replace former City Manager Tina Volek.

Doyon who currently serves in the same position for the Great Falls stated in the letter that he is "disappointed in the negotiations".

Early in the negotiations, Doyon was seeking a $170,000 salary, 6-weeks vacation, and $12,000 in moving expenses. The city initially offered $155,000, 4-weeks vacation, and $7,000 in moving expenses.

Doyon was selected on December 1st from a pool of four finalists for the position.

It's unclear if this marks the end of the negotiating process with Doyon. KULR-8 has a reporter at City Hall working to gather additional information. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Fusion Fight League event to benefit man battling colorectal cancer

    Fusion Fight League event to benefit man battling colorectal cancer

    Friday, December 15 2017 12:06 PM EST2017-12-15 17:06:05 GMT

    Fusion Fight League is back in Billings with 'Season's Beatings.'  

    Fusion Fight League is back in Billings with 'Season's Beatings.'  

  • Greg Doyon Declines Billings City Administrator Position

    Greg Doyon Declines Billings City Administrator Position

    Friday, December 15 2017 11:00 AM EST2017-12-15 16:00:01 GMT

    UPDATE: Greg Doyon has sent a letter to city negotiators declining the position of City Administrator. Letter included.

    UPDATE: Greg Doyon has sent a letter to city negotiators declining the position of City Administrator. Letter included.

  • Poo Poo Project works to save birds

    Poo Poo Project works to save birds

    Friday, December 15 2017 12:54 AM EST2017-12-15 05:54:48 GMT

    People all over Wyoming and Montana are saving owls and falcons, one outhouse at a time. Hundreds of groups have joined the Poo Poo Project, which is based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The Teton Raptor Center is taking it all over the country. Owls and falcons have one thing in common: they can get trapped in vault toilets when they are looking for a home.

    People all over Wyoming and Montana are saving owls and falcons, one outhouse at a time. Hundreds of groups have joined the Poo Poo Project, which is based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The Teton Raptor Center is taking it all over the country. Owls and falcons have one thing in common: they can get trapped in vault toilets when they are looking for a home.

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Missoula bones investigation delayed by case backlog

    Missoula bones investigation delayed by case backlog

    Friday, December 15 2017 2:04 PM EST2017-12-15 19:04:30 GMT

    The investigation of childrens’ remains found in Missoula may be delayed for months. The Montana State Crime Lab says it’s sent the bone fragments to the University of North Texas in Denton for DNA testing. The University of North Texas Health Science Center accepts out-of-state evidence to help other states investigate missing persons cases. But Dr. Aldo Fufaro with the Montana State Crime Lab said as of Dec. 15, the Texas lab’s caseload is backlogged due to t...

    The investigation of childrens’ remains found in Missoula may be delayed for months. The Montana State Crime Lab says it’s sent the bone fragments to the University of North Texas in Denton for DNA testing. The University of North Texas Health Science Center accepts out-of-state evidence to help other states investigate missing persons cases. But Dr. Aldo Fufaro with the Montana State Crime Lab said as of Dec. 15, the Texas lab’s caseload is backlogged due to t...

  • Stockgrowers hear about deal to sell Montana beef to Chinese company

    Stockgrowers hear about deal to sell Montana beef to Chinese company

    Friday, December 15 2017 1:13 PM EST2017-12-15 18:13:17 GMT
    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Leaders of the Montana Stockgrowers Association told association members about the terms of a recent agreement to sell Montana-raised beef to China's largest online retailer during the organization's annual convention in Billings. The nonbinding agreement reached in November calls for Montana ranchers to sell about $70 million worth of beef to JD.com next year. The total agreement calls for selling $200 million worth of beef over three years and for JD to inves...
    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Leaders of the Montana Stockgrowers Association told association members about the terms of a recent agreement to sell Montana-raised beef to China's largest online retailer during the organization's annual convention in Billings. The nonbinding agreement reached in November calls for Montana ranchers to sell about $70 million worth of beef to JD.com next year. The total agreement calls for selling $200 million worth of beef over three years and for JD to inves...

  • What to do if you hit black ice while driving in winter

    What to do if you hit black ice while driving in winter

    Friday, December 15 2017 12:53 PM EST2017-12-15 17:53:41 GMT

    Living in Montana one of the many things you need to be on the lookout for is black ice. 

    Living in Montana one of the many things you need to be on the lookout for is black ice. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police investigate tie between Missoula bones and Michigan case

    Police investigate tie between Missoula bones and Michigan case

    Thursday, December 14 2017 6:50 PM EST2017-12-14 23:50:38 GMT

    MORENCI, MICHIGAN-- Police are investigating whether the remains of three children found in Missoula could possibly solve a years-long mystery in Michigan. According to reporters at 13abc in Michigan, state police there have confirmed that they're in contact with Missoula police to determine whether the bones are related to the disappearance of three boys, ages tk. Experts determined that the bones found in a box in a shed in Missoula belonged to three children, ages tk, and se...

    MORENCI, MICHIGAN-- Police are investigating whether the remains of three children found in Missoula could possibly solve a years-long mystery in Michigan. According to reporters at 13abc in Michigan, state police there have confirmed that they're in contact with Missoula police to determine whether the bones are related to the disappearance of three boys, ages tk. Experts determined that the bones found in a box in a shed in Missoula belonged to three children, ages tk, and se...

  • Law enforcement arrests 20 people in multi-state meth ring

    Law enforcement arrests 20 people in multi-state meth ring

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 8:46 PM EST2017-12-14 01:46:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, federal, state and local law enforcement conducted a large scale take-down targeting a criminal conspiracy distributing methamphetamine in Washington, Idaho and Montana on Wednesday. Hundreds of law enforcement officials including federal agents and state and local officers executed federal search warrants in Spokane, Moses Lake, Mattawa and in North Idaho.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, federal, state and local law enforcement conducted a large scale take-down targeting a criminal conspiracy distributing methamphetamine in Washington, Idaho and Montana on Wednesday. Hundreds of law enforcement officials including federal agents and state and local officers executed federal search warrants in Spokane, Moses Lake, Mattawa and in North Idaho.

  • California man arrested for possession of meth during traffic stop in Stillwater County

    California man arrested for possession of meth during traffic stop in Stillwater County

    Friday, December 15 2017 12:43 AM EST2017-12-15 05:43:25 GMT
    Manuel Paz Sanchez Jr. / Yellowstone County Detention FacilityManuel Paz Sanchez Jr. / Yellowstone County Detention Facility

    A California man was arrested in Montana Tuesday after a traffic stop turned up about eight pounds of methamphetamine.

    A California man was arrested in Montana Tuesday after a traffic stop turned up about eight pounds of methamphetamine.

  • Greg Doyon Declines Billings City Administrator Position

    Greg Doyon Declines Billings City Administrator Position

    Friday, December 15 2017 11:00 AM EST2017-12-15 16:00:01 GMT

    UPDATE: Greg Doyon has sent a letter to city negotiators declining the position of City Administrator. Letter included.

    UPDATE: Greg Doyon has sent a letter to city negotiators declining the position of City Administrator. Letter included.

  • Wyoming woman accused of throwing baby into ditch

    Wyoming woman accused of throwing baby into ditch

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:18 PM EST2017-12-13 23:18:23 GMT

    Wyoming authorities have charged a woman with aggravated child abuse after police say she threw her 2-month-old daughter into a ditch.

    Wyoming authorities have charged a woman with aggravated child abuse after police say she threw her 2-month-old daughter into a ditch.

  • ATM attempted break-in at Geyser Park

    ATM attempted break-in at Geyser Park

    Thursday, December 14 2017 7:08 PM EST2017-12-15 00:08:43 GMT

    "Over the years, I've seen different attempts on safes, but to have two in a month is pretty admirable for us," said Captain Bill Michaelis from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. 

    "Over the years, I've seen different attempts on safes, but to have two in a month is pretty admirable for us," said Captain Bill Michaelis from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. 

  • See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Costco offering bundle for movie lovers

    See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Costco offering bundle for movie lovers

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 9:42 PM EST2017-12-14 02:42:06 GMT

    If you're into watching movies in theaters and at home, Costco has a deal for you!

    If you're into watching movies in theaters and at home, Costco has a deal for you!

  • Michigan authorities contact Missoula Police regarding human remains case

    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:26 PM EST2017-12-14 22:26:01 GMT

    Missoula Police say law enforcement officials in Michigan have reached out to them regarding the human remains found in Missoula.

    Missoula Police say law enforcement officials in Michigan have reached out to them regarding the human remains found in Missoula.