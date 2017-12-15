Greg Doyon Declines Billings City Administrator Position

Greg Doyon has sent a letter to city negotiators declining the position of City Administrator.

Doyon has been negotiating with the City on a contract since City Council members selected him as their choice to replace former City Manager Tina Volek.

Doyon who currently serves in the same position for the Great Falls stated in the letter that he is "disappointed in the negotiations".

Early in the negotiations, Doyon was seeking a $170,000 salary, 6-weeks vacation, and $12,000 in moving expenses. The city initially offered $155,000, 4-weeks vacation, and $7,000 in moving expenses.

Doyon was selected on December 1st from a pool of four finalists for the position.

It's unclear if this marks the end of the negotiating process with Doyon. KULR-8 has a reporter at City Hall working to gather additional information.