Star Wars premiere big for local businesses

Star Wars fans in the Magic City started lining up at 5 o'clock Thursday evening to catch a special preview of the latest Star Wars film.

Movie theaters are cashing in on the movie's huge following and some local businesses are following suit.

We spoke with some business owners near the AMC Shiloh 14 and saw how they prepared.

When you think of big movie premieres like Star Wars the Last Jedi you often think of how jammed packed the movie theater is going to be but do you ever think of the other local businesses around the movie theater and how packed they might be?

Super fans of the Star Wars series say this premiere is practically a holiday so how do local businesses prepare for this holiday?

Businesses near the AMC Shiloh 14 said they prepare for the big movie premieres just like the movie theater.

Billings Best Yogurt Shift Supervisor, Samantha Vanderpool, said they try to plan ahead as much as they can.

Businesses like Billings Best Yogurt and Candy Town USA said they look forward to big movie premieres because they bring in more customers.

Candy Town USA owner, Maria Purcell, said moviegoers come in all the time and she hopes the Star Wars opening weekend will increase foot traffic.

Purcell said they've "been really excited about it and they have their regular moviegoers that come in quite often anyway so they expect to see a lot of them."

Star Wars fans are sweet on some of store's inventory like the Star Wars Pez.

Moviegoer Buster Leider said that he thinks about buying snacks beforehand but they don't beat the classic movie theater popcorn.

He always buys the theatrical stuff, it's worth the money.

Even with the popcorn competition, Billings Best Yogurt said they're expecting a good turn out.

Vanderpool said, "Last year it was a big hit considering a new Star Wars was out too so I'm sure there's going to be quite a few people coming in."

The official release date for Star Wars the Last Jedi is Friday, December 15th.