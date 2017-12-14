California man arrested for possession of meth during traffic stop in Stillwater County

A California man was arrested in Montana Tuesday after a traffic stop turned up about eight pounds of methamphetamine.

According to the affidavit, Montana Highway Patrol pulled over Manuel Paz Sanchez Jr., driving a silver Ford Fusion with California plates. Sanchez was traveling eastbound on I-90, near mile marker 407, in Stillwater County.

During the traffic stop, Sanchez gave conflicting stories regarding his travel, and at one point, told a DEA Task Force officer he was coming from Yellowstone National Park where he visited Yogi Bear.

Sanchez denied having drugs, firearms or illegal items, and when asked, gave law enforcement consent to search the vehicle. During the inspection, authorities found six vacuum-sealed packages, containing about eight pounds of methamphetamine.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He faces anywhere from 10 years to life imprisonment and a maximum fine of $10 million.