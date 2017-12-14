Yellowstone County judge appointed to Montana Supreme Court - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Yellowstone County judge appointed to Montana Supreme Court

Governor Steve Bullock announced Thursday that Yellowstone County District Court Judge is being appointed to the Montana Supreme Court.

Hon. Ingrid Gustafson received her Bachelors in Science from Montana State University and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Montana. 

Gustafson has served as a District Court Judge in Yellowstone County since being appointed by former Governor Martz in 2003.

