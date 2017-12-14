Sending Forest home

One year old, Forest Kanode at the St Vincent Healthcare Pediatric clinic requires a Tracheostomy, due to having " CHARGE" syndrome.

The toddler's parents have been trying to bring him home to Bozeman since July, but need help.

Due to the toddler's needs he requires 24 hour alert and awake care. The parents have been having a hard time finding several RNs that could watch Forest while they're asleep.

"We really just need somebody, a few people," Casey says. "Because of the "trache", I guess they did some research several years ago, that found that kids with a "trache" and a ventilator have a 31% higher mortality rate at home, than other kids do."

Casey says this is because all it takes is extra mucus to cause a plug.

Amber Pisk, St Vincent Healthcare Pediatrics, Nurse Manager, says, their department has struggled to find certified and competent care for Forest, that have special needs training.

To find out how to contact Gladys and Casey you can contact the St Vincent Healthcare Pediatrics department.