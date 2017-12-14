Yellowstone River Parks Association proposes new fishing-boat ac - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Yellowstone River Parks Association proposes new fishing-boat access

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Yellowstone River Parks Association are making efforts to build a new fishing-boat access site on the Yellowstone River. The non-profit organization has committed $125,000 to this access site and will acquire 15 acres of land with over 500 feet of frontage on the Yellowstone River. It will be located near Riverfront Park on South Billings Boulevard.

Richard Romersa is the owner of East Rosebud Fly Shop in Billings. He said his shop supports the purchase of the new access and acreage along Riverfront and thinks it'll be somewhat of an economic boost to the Billings area.

"This fish and game purchase is a smart move and I think it'll give the Billings fishing populous more access to a world-class fishery, which is the Yellowstone River," Romersa said.

Kaile Keil is part of a local group called Friday Night Floats and they participate in floating on the Yellowstone River.

"If you've ever been to Riverfront Park, there's a bunch of big boulders that goes down a steep slope," Keil said. "So when it's this time of the year, we have to drag our boats about a quarter of a mile and they're 500 to 600 pounds a piece. So they're very heavy."

Keil said the group teamed up with another organization called Our Montana in an effort to make the proposal a reality. She said the group's normal launching point is from the opposite side of the proposed location.

YRPA said this site will be great for a launching and landing access between Duck Creek and Lockwood. More importantly, it'll be a great emergency access for the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Search and Rescue.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Yellowstone River Parks Association proposes new fishing-boat access

    Yellowstone River Parks Association proposes new fishing-boat access

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:57 AM EST2017-12-14 05:57:41 GMT

    The Yellowstone River Parks Association are making efforts to build a new fishing-boat access site on the Yellowstone River.

    The Yellowstone River Parks Association are making efforts to build a new fishing-boat access site on the Yellowstone River.

  • Wyoming officers take kids on Christmas shopping spree

    Wyoming officers take kids on Christmas shopping spree

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:12 AM EST2017-12-14 05:12:45 GMT

    Police from all over the Big Horn Basin took children for a Christmas shopping spree in Cody Monday. 

    Police from all over the Big Horn Basin took children for a Christmas shopping spree in Cody Monday. 

  • Buying guns for gifts guidelines

    Buying guns for gifts guidelines

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 8:33 PM EST2017-12-14 01:33:44 GMT

    When it comes to thoughtful gift giving a nice sweater, jewelry, or maybe a new tech toy is what you may be planning to buy a loved one this year, but for many people , perhaps a child coming of age; a firearm could be an option as well. 

    When it comes to thoughtful gift giving a nice sweater, jewelry, or maybe a new tech toy is what you may be planning to buy a loved one this year, but for many people , perhaps a child coming of age; a firearm could be an option as well. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Law enforcement arrests 20 people in multi-state meth ring

    Law enforcement arrests 20 people in multi-state meth ring

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 8:46 PM EST2017-12-14 01:46:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, federal, state and local law enforcement conducted a large scale take-down targeting a criminal conspiracy distributing methamphetamine in Washington, Idaho and Montana on Wednesday. Hundreds of law enforcement officials including federal agents and state and local officers executed federal search warrants in Spokane, Moses Lake, Mattawa and in North Idaho.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, federal, state and local law enforcement conducted a large scale take-down targeting a criminal conspiracy distributing methamphetamine in Washington, Idaho and Montana on Wednesday. Hundreds of law enforcement officials including federal agents and state and local officers executed federal search warrants in Spokane, Moses Lake, Mattawa and in North Idaho.

  • Wyoming woman accused of throwing baby into ditch

    Wyoming woman accused of throwing baby into ditch

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:18 PM EST2017-12-13 23:18:23 GMT

    Wyoming authorities have charged a woman with aggravated child abuse after police say she threw her 2-month-old daughter into a ditch.

    Wyoming authorities have charged a woman with aggravated child abuse after police say she threw her 2-month-old daughter into a ditch.

  • See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Costco offering bundle for movie lovers

    See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Costco offering bundle for movie lovers

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 9:42 PM EST2017-12-14 02:42:06 GMT

    If you're into watching movies in theaters and at home, Costco has a deal for you!

    If you're into watching movies in theaters and at home, Costco has a deal for you!

  • Man ejected after rolling car, hit and killed by passing motorist

    Man ejected after rolling car, hit and killed by passing motorist

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:50 PM EST2017-12-13 17:50:52 GMT

    One man is dead after he was ejected in a rollover crash and was then hit by a passing vehicle.

    One man is dead after he was ejected in a rollover crash and was then hit by a passing vehicle.

  • Police find box containing children's bones in Missoula shed

    Police find box containing children's bones in Missoula shed

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 1:46 PM EST2017-12-13 18:46:35 GMT

    MISSOULA (AP) - Authorities say a box containing bones and teeth that are believed to be from three children was found in the shed of a Missoula home in September.    The Missoulian reports that Missoula police launched an investigation after a cleaning crew found the box when the former tenant was evicted from the property.    Police documents say the Montana State Crime Lab verified the remains as human, and an anthropology professor at the University of Mon...

    MISSOULA (AP) - Authorities say a box containing bones and teeth that are believed to be from three children was found in the shed of a Missoula home in September.    The Missoulian reports that Missoula police launched an investigation after a cleaning crew found the box when the former tenant was evicted from the property.    Police documents say the Montana State Crime Lab verified the remains as human, and an anthropology professor at the University of Mon...

  • Wyoming officers take kids on Christmas shopping spree

    Wyoming officers take kids on Christmas shopping spree

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:12 AM EST2017-12-14 05:12:45 GMT

    Police from all over the Big Horn Basin took children for a Christmas shopping spree in Cody Monday. 

    Police from all over the Big Horn Basin took children for a Christmas shopping spree in Cody Monday. 

  • ATM stolen from La Quinta Inn and Suites

    ATM stolen from La Quinta Inn and Suites

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 8:00 PM EST2017-12-13 01:00:27 GMT

    Unusual and amazing – that's how La Quinta Inn and Suites General Manager Gail Linnel described the theft of an ATM from the hotel.  

    Unusual and amazing – that's how La Quinta Inn and Suites General Manager Gail Linnel described the theft of an ATM from the hotel.  

  • Fatal accident near East Helena

    Fatal accident near East Helena

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 3:37 PM EST2017-12-13 20:37:59 GMT
    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting at least 1 person is dead in an early afternoon accident.   It was reported just before 1:00 Wednesday afternoon just west of East Helena on U.S. Highway 12. Cameras from Montana Department of Transportation show snow on the roads but there has been no word on cause of crash as of yet. MHP says to avoid the area if possible. Right now these are the only details available.  We'll update this story as more information comes in.
    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting at least 1 person is dead in an early afternoon accident.   It was reported just before 1:00 Wednesday afternoon just west of East Helena on U.S. Highway 12. Cameras from Montana Department of Transportation show snow on the roads but there has been no word on cause of crash as of yet. MHP says to avoid the area if possible. Right now these are the only details available.  We'll update this story as more information comes in.