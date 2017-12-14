Yellowstone River Parks Association proposes new fishing-boat access

When it comes to thoughtful gift giving a nice sweater, jewelry, or maybe a new tech toy is what you may be planning to buy a loved one this year, but for many people , perhaps a child coming of age; a firearm could be an option as well.

When it comes to thoughtful gift giving a nice sweater, jewelry, or maybe a new tech toy is what you may be planning to buy a loved one this year, but for many people , perhaps a child coming of age; a firearm could be an option as well.

Elder Grove School is onto the next step of expansion after their 14.9 million dollar bond is narrowly passed. The bond allows Elder Grove School to expand their elementary school and build a new middle school to help with any overcrowding problems. Now that the bond has passed Superintendent Justin Klebe said there are a number of steps that need to be taken. First, they have some work to do on the bonds including getting the election certificate, resolution of the bonds, and f...