Wyoming officers take kids on Christmas shopping spree

Police from all over the Big Horn Basin took children for a Christmas shopping spree in Cody Monday. The kids got $107 each to buy presents for themselves and their families. But, the cops got a Christmas surprise too.

Twenty officers from Powell, Lovell, Cody, the Big Horn Sheriff’s Office, Park County Sheriff’s Office, and Wyoming’s State Patrol each brought a child to Walmart for a Christmas shopping spree.

But, one large cop and one little girl stood out. Maybe it was his Santa Hat, or her tiny figure following him. But, officer Matthew Brilakis of Powell and 5-year-old Sophia were poster children for the Shop With A Cop program.

Inside Walmart Monday night, the store aisles were crowded with big men with badges, and children on a shopping mission.

Little Sophia went from shy to irrepressible. And, officer Brilakis gave great cart rides. She grabbed the shiny toys, while Walmart Associate and volunteer Toney Croft added up the tab. He came after work, to volunteer for the program.

Croft explained, "When I was a younger child, I actually shopped with a cop, through school. It made me have a pretty good Christmas that I wouldn’t have had without it.”

So, Croft paid it forward. So did Highway Patrol Trooper Rodney Miears, who organized the Shop With A Cop program.

Miears said, "As a young child, I was one of these kiddos as well, moving from place to place.”

Miears never got to shop with a cop when he was a child.

But he knew, "It means the world to the kids and everyone else who participates in it.”

The money for the shopping spree came from a Walmart contribution and some private donors.

Cody Walmart Manager John Dickson commented, "Just lights up your eyes. It’s such a wonderful experience."

But, what was it like for little Sophia?

She explained, "I got for my Dad is a hat, and my Mom some makeup."

And for herself? "Some toys."

What did the little girl say she wants to be when she grows up?

"A police officer…”

When he heard that, the great big man, who helped pay for the shopping spree with his own money, teared up.

Brilakis explained, "It’s special. It’s special anytime we can help these kids.”