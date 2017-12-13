See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Cost - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Costco offering bundle for movie lovers

Posted: Updated:

If you're into watching movies in theaters and at home, Costco has a deal for you!

The wholesaler is offering an evoucher that bundles a full year of access to MoviePass and Fandor for only $89.99. 

MoviePass, which gives free movie tickets, usually costs $120 a year alone. Twelve months of Fandor, a movie streaming service, is $60.

Here's what Costco says the deal includes:

  • One full year (12-month) subscription to MoviePass
  • One full year (12-month) subscription to Fandor

MoviePass Features:

  • Receive one 2D movie ticket every day of the year: any theater, any movie, any day
  • No blackout dates! See a new 2D movie every day
  • Over 4,000 theaters and more than 36,000 screens
  • Get your card, choose your movie on the app, and enjoy the show

Fandor Features:

  • Unlimited streaming access to more than 5,000 movies
  • Enjoy Hollywood classics, documentaries, foreign films and the latest festival favorites
  • Handpicked content and editorial features created for the movie lover
  • More than 500 genres and sub-genres
  • Stream on TV, web and mobile platforms, including Roku, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, Kindle Fire, and your desktop

