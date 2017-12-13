See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Costco offering bundle for movie lovers

If you're into watching movies in theaters and at home, Costco has a deal for you!
If you're into watching movies in theaters and at home, Costco has a deal for you!
Democrat Doug Jones has won election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, dealing a political blow to President Donald Trump.
Democrat Doug Jones has won election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, dealing a political blow to President Donald Trump.
Oreos are getting more and more - flavorful these days, and this May the company is adding three new flavors to the mix.
Oreos are getting more and more - flavorful these days, and this May the company is adding three new flavors to the mix.
A captured fugitive is accused of dozens of federal firearms violations in Montana for allegedly exporting guns from the U.S. to customers in countries with restrictive gun laws.
A captured fugitive is accused of dozens of federal firearms violations in Montana for allegedly exporting guns from the U.S. to customers in countries with restrictive gun laws.
A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.
A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.
The Pentagon official tells The Associated Press that transgender people can enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, despite President Donald Trump's opposition.
The Pentagon official tells The Associated Press that transgender people can enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, despite President Donald Trump's opposition.
Iraqis are in full celebration mode in Baghdad Saturday after PM Abadi announced the country's full liberation from ISIS. Abadi made the announcement early Saturday. He said the Iraqi forces are now in full control of the Iraqi-Syrian borders. He added that Iraq's victory is one for "all Arabs, Muslims, and the world."
Iraqis are in full celebration mode in Baghdad Saturday after PM Abadi announced the country's full liberation from ISIS. Abadi made the announcement early Saturday. He said the Iraqi forces are now in full control of the Iraqi-Syrian borders. He added that Iraq's victory is one for "all Arabs, Muslims, and the world."
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Even as it clashes with American Indians over reductions to national monuments in the Southwest, the Trump administration is engaging with a Montana tribe over the creation of a new monument next to its reservation.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Even as it clashes with American Indians over reductions to national monuments in the Southwest, the Trump administration is engaging with a Montana tribe over the creation of a new monument next to its reservation.
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, federal, state and local law enforcement conducted a large scale take-down targeting a criminal conspiracy distributing methamphetamine in Washington, Idaho and Montana on Wednesday. Hundreds of law enforcement officials including federal agents and state and local officers executed federal search warrants in Spokane, Moses Lake, Mattawa and in North Idaho.
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, federal, state and local law enforcement conducted a large scale take-down targeting a criminal conspiracy distributing methamphetamine in Washington, Idaho and Montana on Wednesday. Hundreds of law enforcement officials including federal agents and state and local officers executed federal search warrants in Spokane, Moses Lake, Mattawa and in North Idaho.
Wyoming authorities have charged a woman with aggravated child abuse after police say she threw her 2-month-old daughter into a ditch.
Wyoming authorities have charged a woman with aggravated child abuse after police say she threw her 2-month-old daughter into a ditch.
If you're into watching movies in theaters and at home, Costco has a deal for you!
If you're into watching movies in theaters and at home, Costco has a deal for you!
One man is dead after he was ejected in a rollover crash and was then hit by a passing vehicle.
One man is dead after he was ejected in a rollover crash and was then hit by a passing vehicle.
MISSOULA (AP) - Authorities say a box containing bones and teeth that are believed to be from three children was found in the shed of a Missoula home in September. The Missoulian reports that Missoula police launched an investigation after a cleaning crew found the box when the former tenant was evicted from the property. Police documents say the Montana State Crime Lab verified the remains as human, and an anthropology professor at the University of Mon...
MISSOULA (AP) - Authorities say a box containing bones and teeth that are believed to be from three children was found in the shed of a Missoula home in September. The Missoulian reports that Missoula police launched an investigation after a cleaning crew found the box when the former tenant was evicted from the property. Police documents say the Montana State Crime Lab verified the remains as human, and an anthropology professor at the University of Mon...
Police from all over the Big Horn Basin took children for a Christmas shopping spree in Cody Monday.
Police from all over the Big Horn Basin took children for a Christmas shopping spree in Cody Monday.
Unusual and amazing – that's how La Quinta Inn and Suites General Manager Gail Linnel described the theft of an ATM from the hotel.
Unusual and amazing – that's how La Quinta Inn and Suites General Manager Gail Linnel described the theft of an ATM from the hotel.