Next steps for Elder Grove School

By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Elder Grove School is onto the next step of expansion after their 14.9 million dollar bond is narrowly passed.

The bond allows Elder Grove School to expand their elementary school and build a new middle school to help with any overcrowding problems.

Now that the bond has passed Superintendent Justin Klebe said there are a number of steps that need to be taken.

First, they have some work to do on the bonds including getting the election certificate, resolution of the bonds, and form a bond committee.

Next Klebe said they'll get started on the ultimate goal of building an addition to their elementary school and a new middle school.

Klebe said they currently are within 80 students of being at capacity and each year they grow by about 30 to 40 students.

Klebe said they plan on having the middle school completed by the 2020 school year so the current elementary/middle school combo will become elementary only.

Superintendent Klebe was very appreciative of the voters that trust in the school.

Klebe said, "I wanted to personally thank the community for trusting the school with such a huge responsibility and me personally as a superintendent. I don't take that lightly and I appreciate all of their support and we'll give them the best product we possibly can for the money."

Klebe added that he thinks this is monumental for the community.

