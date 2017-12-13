Wyoming woman accused of throwing baby into ditch

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming authorities have charged a woman with aggravated child abuse after police say she threw her 2-month-old daughter into a ditch.



Lillian Jeffrey, of Cheyenne, made her initial appearance Tuesday before Circuit Court Judge Thomas Lee.



The 31-year-old Jeffrey told Lee she understands the charges against her, but she doesn't agree with them.



The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Jeffrey is being held in the Laramie County jail on $10,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 20.



The child was wearing only a diaper and T-shirt when she was found by police in a ditch about 1:15 a.m. Saturday on a 30-degree night.



Jeffrey was found in her car about 20 feet away.



Police say the child is recovering at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora.



