Wyoming woman accused of throwing baby into ditch - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Wyoming woman accused of throwing baby into ditch

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming authorities have charged a woman with aggravated child abuse after police say she threw her 2-month-old daughter into a ditch.
  
Lillian Jeffrey, of Cheyenne, made her initial appearance Tuesday before Circuit Court Judge Thomas Lee.
  
The 31-year-old Jeffrey told Lee she understands the charges against her, but she doesn't agree with them.
  
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Jeffrey is being held in the Laramie County jail on $10,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 20.
  
The child was wearing only a diaper and T-shirt when she was found by police in a ditch about 1:15 a.m. Saturday on a 30-degree night.
  
Jeffrey was found in her car about 20 feet away.
  
Police say the child is recovering at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora.
  
___
  
Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Wyoming officers take kids on Christmas shopping spree

    Wyoming officers take kids on Christmas shopping spree

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:12 AM EST2017-12-14 05:12:45 GMT

    Police from all over the Big Horn Basin took children for a Christmas shopping spree in Cody Monday. 

    Police from all over the Big Horn Basin took children for a Christmas shopping spree in Cody Monday. 

  • Wyoming woman accused of throwing baby into ditch

    Wyoming woman accused of throwing baby into ditch

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:18 PM EST2017-12-13 23:18:23 GMT

    Wyoming authorities have charged a woman with aggravated child abuse after police say she threw her 2-month-old daughter into a ditch.

    Wyoming authorities have charged a woman with aggravated child abuse after police say she threw her 2-month-old daughter into a ditch.

  • Sore mouth disease suspected in Yellowstone bighorn sheep

    Sore mouth disease suspected in Yellowstone bighorn sheep

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 10:44 AM EST2017-12-12 15:44:09 GMT

    Sore mouth disease (also known as contagious ecthyma) is thought to be responsible for an illness observed among bighorn rams in Yellowstone National Park.

    Sore mouth disease (also known as contagious ecthyma) is thought to be responsible for an illness observed among bighorn rams in Yellowstone National Park.

    •   