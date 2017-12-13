Man ejected after rolling car, hit and killed by passing motorist

One man is dead after he was ejected in a rollover crash and was then hit by a passing vehicle.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 90 near Hardin, but was not reported until after 5:00 a.m.

Trooper Jack Rhodes said the man rolled his vehicle and was ejected. The trooper said the man got up after being ejected and was walking on the interstate. While doing so, the man was struck by a passing vehicle.

Rhodes said the man died at the scene.

He also said this incident is being treated as two separate crashes. Rhodes said speed may have been a factor in the rollover. At this time, he said it is too early to tell if drugs or alcohol were a factor in either crashes.

Rhodes said those involved in the crash are tribal, so the Bureau of Indian Affairs is heading the investigation.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

