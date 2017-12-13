Man ejected after rolling car, hit and killed by passing motorist

One man is dead after he was ejected in a rollover crash and was then hit by a passing vehicle.
December's Gold Star Award is Ashley Williams. Ashley is a 3rd grade teacher at Lockwood Elementary School.
The ballots are in and so are the results. the Elder Grove School bond narrowly passes.
Santa Claus took a quick break today from the Rimrock Mall and spent some time at the pediatric unit inside Billings Clinic to greet kids.
MISSOULA (AP) - Authorities say a box containing bones and teeth that are believed to be from three children was found in the shed of a Missoula home in September. The Missoulian reports that Missoula police launched an investigation after a cleaning crew found the box when the former tenant was evicted from the property. Police documents say the Montana State Crime Lab verified the remains as human, and an anthropology professor at the University of Mon...
There is a large police presence in the area of 38th and 10th Avenue North. The area is blocked off, but police say it is safe. We have a reporter on scene and will update you as the information comes in.
Unusual and amazing – that's how La Quinta Inn and Suites General Manager Gail Linnel described the theft of an ATM from the hotel.
As of this week, most people flying out of a Montana airport will be required to remove electronic items larger than a phone from their carry-on luggage when going through a TSA checkpoint.
NEW YORK - Chamath Palihapitiya, a former Facebook executive who left the company in 2011, says he feels "tremendous guilt" over his work on "tools that are ripping apart the fabric of how society works." Palihapitiya made the comments at a Stanford Business School last month and were recently published by tech website The Verge on Monday.
Oreos are getting more and more - flavorful these days, and this May the company is adding three new flavors to the mix.
The subject that garnered the most attention at the meeting, wasn't even on the official agenda, but sparked passionate debate among residents.
