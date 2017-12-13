Gold Star Award: Ashley Williams

December's Gold Star Award is Ashley Williams. Ashley is a 3rd grade teacher at Lockwood Elementary School.

Ashley was nominated because parents say she goes above and beyond what her responsibilities are as a teacher.

A Lockwood parent said Williams helped her son go from an average reading level to a 5th-grade reading level in the year she taught him.

Williams told KULR-8 seeing that light bulb go off in a student's eyes, makes her lifelong dream of being a teacher all worth it.

"I knew I wanted to be a teacher from when I was super little," Williams said. "I would teach my stuffed animals when I was five years old, so I knew right away I wanted to be a teacher. All the way through high school, I knew what I was doing and knew where I was going to school. That's been my dream forever."

Williams receives a $250 gift certificate to use on her classroom. She said she plans to use that money to help pay for supplies for art projects.