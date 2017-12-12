Elder Grove School bond passes - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Elder Grove School bond passes

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The ballots are in and so are the results. The Elder Grove School bond narrowly passes.

There was over a sixty percent voter turnout. Fifty-two percent of the voters voted yes and forty-seven percent voted no.

The school bond will be able to allow accommodation for current growth as well as future growth for the next ten years. According to Superintendent Justin Klebe, an example of the overcrowding is kindergarten. The school has three kindergarten classes with 23-24 students in each class. Klebe said four kindergarten classes could decrease those numbers.

KULR-8's Briana Monte spoke with Bret Rutherford from the Yellowstone County elections office who said they were able to do a hand count tonight. He said there were about 23 hundred eligible voters and the response was really good.

"It's been pretty sliced, but then again, this is a small district that we're having an election for, but we have about a fifty-eight percent return on the ballots overall, so that's really good," Rutherford said.

According to Superintendent Klebe, he sees the most overcrowding in K-2 grade. We'll have to wait and see what the school plans to do first.

