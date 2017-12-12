3 new Oreo flavors hitting shelves in May

Democrat Doug Jones has won election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, dealing a political blow to President Donald Trump.
Oreos are getting more and more - flavorful these days, and this May the company is adding three new flavors to the mix.
A captured fugitive is accused of dozens of federal firearms violations in Montana for allegedly exporting guns from the U.S. to customers in countries with restrictive gun laws.
A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.
The Pentagon official tells The Associated Press that transgender people can enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, despite President Donald Trump's opposition.
Iraqis are in full celebration mode in Baghdad Saturday after PM Abadi announced the country's full liberation from ISIS. Abadi made the announcement early Saturday. He said the Iraqi forces are now in full control of the Iraqi-Syrian borders. He added that Iraq's victory is one for "all Arabs, Muslims, and the world."
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Even as it clashes with American Indians over reductions to national monuments in the Southwest, the Trump administration is engaging with a Montana tribe over the creation of a new monument next to its reservation.
FALLBROOK, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Jerry Brown will visit the scene of a deadly wildfire in Ventura as firefighters continue the battle against wind-whipped blazes that have torched hundreds of homes.
Unusual and amazing – that's how La Quinta Inn and Suites General Manager Gail Linnel described the theft of an ATM from the hotel.
As of this week, most people flying out of a Montana airport will be required to remove electronic items larger than a phone from their carry-on luggage when going through a TSA checkpoint.
NEW YORK - Chamath Palihapitiya, a former Facebook executive who left the company in 2011, says he feels "tremendous guilt" over his work on "tools that are ripping apart the fabric of how society works." Palihapitiya made the comments at a Stanford Business School last month and were recently published by tech website The Verge on Monday.
The man named as a key witness in the Rory Wanner murder case is arraigned on separate charges Wednesday.
