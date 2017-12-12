New TSA security procedures underway in all Montana airports - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

New TSA security procedures underway in all Montana airports

Posted: Updated:

As of this week, most people flying out of a Montana airport will be required to remove electronic items larger than a phone from their carry-on luggage when going through a TSA checkpoint.

In a press release TSA's Milwaukee office writes:

In July, TSA announced the implementation of stronger screening procedures for carry-on items that would require travelers to place all electronics larger than a cell phone in bins for X-ray screening in standard lanes. TSA is continuing to roll out these new procedures at airports around the country.

“TSA continuously enhances and adjusts security screening procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats,” said Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay. “Removing electronics larger than a cell phone from carry-on bags and placing them in a bin with nothing on top or below allows our officers to get a better view of these items and continues to raise the baseline on aviation security.” 

The screening of large electronics is similar to how laptop computers have been screened for years. TSA officers also may suggest passengers remove other select items, including food, from their carry-on bags. This is not required, but also helps X-ray operators get a clearer view of the contents of the bag and speeds up the screening process.  

TSA officers will be stationed in front of checkpoint lanes to guide passengers through the divesting process. Travelers are encouraged to listen closely to their instructions and to place large electronics at the top of their bags for easier removal.

There are no changes to what travelers can bring through the checkpoint. Food and liquid items that comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule, electronics, and books continue to be allowed in carry-on bags. The stronger security measures do not apply to passengers enrolled in TSA Pre?® who are using TSA Pre?® lanes. 

Below is the press release from the Montana TSA spokesperson.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Your money: 2017’s HOT toys: We buy them and try them

    Your money: 2017’s HOT toys: We buy them and try them

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:53 AM EST2017-12-13 05:53:27 GMT
    The Fingerling is expected to be the hottest toy of the season, but will kids actually like it? Before you spend your money on any toys this season, KULR-8 is here to help. We combed through all the hot toy lists we could find and purchased seven toys targeted to school-aged kids. We were looking for toys under $50, but splurged on one. (Note: some prices have changed since we made our purchases.) Then we brought a group of kids into the station to give the toys a test run. We let th...
    The Fingerling is expected to be the hottest toy of the season, but will kids actually like it? Before you spend your money on any toys this season, KULR-8 is here to help. We combed through all the hot toy lists we could find and purchased seven toys targeted to school-aged kids. We were looking for toys under $50, but splurged on one. (Note: some prices have changed since we made our purchases.) Then we brought a group of kids into the station to give the toys a test run. We let th...

  • Elder Grove School bond passes

    Elder Grove School bond passes

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 10:46 PM EST2017-12-13 03:46:51 GMT

    The ballots are in and so are the results. the Elder Grove School bond narrowly passes.

    The ballots are in and so are the results. the Elder Grove School bond narrowly passes.

  • Santa visits pediatric center in Billings Clinic

    Santa visits pediatric center in Billings Clinic

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 9:00 PM EST2017-12-13 02:00:53 GMT

    Santa Claus took a quick break today from the Rimrock Mall and spent some time at the pediatric unit inside Billings Clinic to greet kids. 

    Santa Claus took a quick break today from the Rimrock Mall and spent some time at the pediatric unit inside Billings Clinic to greet kids. 

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Your money: 2017’s HOT toys: We buy them and try them

    Your money: 2017’s HOT toys: We buy them and try them

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:53 AM EST2017-12-13 05:53:27 GMT
    The Fingerling is expected to be the hottest toy of the season, but will kids actually like it? Before you spend your money on any toys this season, KULR-8 is here to help. We combed through all the hot toy lists we could find and purchased seven toys targeted to school-aged kids. We were looking for toys under $50, but splurged on one. (Note: some prices have changed since we made our purchases.) Then we brought a group of kids into the station to give the toys a test run. We let th...
    The Fingerling is expected to be the hottest toy of the season, but will kids actually like it? Before you spend your money on any toys this season, KULR-8 is here to help. We combed through all the hot toy lists we could find and purchased seven toys targeted to school-aged kids. We were looking for toys under $50, but splurged on one. (Note: some prices have changed since we made our purchases.) Then we brought a group of kids into the station to give the toys a test run. We let th...

  • Officers fatally shoot man in Great Falls

    Officers fatally shoot man in Great Falls

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 8:49 PM EST2017-12-13 01:49:21 GMT

    There is a large police presence in the area of 38th and 10th Avenue North. The area is blocked off, but police say it is safe. We have a reporter on scene and will update you as the information comes in.

    There is a large police presence in the area of 38th and 10th Avenue North. The area is blocked off, but police say it is safe. We have a reporter on scene and will update you as the information comes in.

  • US national parks to slash number of free days for visitors

    US national parks to slash number of free days for visitors

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 8:12 PM EST2017-12-13 01:12:07 GMT
    Yellowstone National ParkYellowstone National Park
    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - National parks in the U.S. will sharply drop the number of days they allow visitors to get in for free.    After waiving entrance fees for 16 days in 2016 and 10 days in 2017, the National Park Service announced Tuesday that it will have four no-cost days next year.    They will be Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15), the first day of National Park Week (April 21), National Public Lands Day (Sept. 22) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).    ...
    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - National parks in the U.S. will sharply drop the number of days they allow visitors to get in for free.    After waiving entrance fees for 16 days in 2016 and 10 days in 2017, the National Park Service announced Tuesday that it will have four no-cost days next year.    They will be Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15), the first day of National Park Week (April 21), National Public Lands Day (Sept. 22) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).    ...
    •   

  • Most Popular