New TSA security procedures underway in all Montana airports

As of this week, most people flying out of a Montana airport will be required to remove electronic items larger than a phone from their carry-on luggage when going through a TSA checkpoint.

In a press release TSA's Milwaukee office writes:

In July, TSA announced the implementation of stronger screening procedures for carry-on items that would require travelers to place all electronics larger than a cell phone in bins for X-ray screening in standard lanes. TSA is continuing to roll out these new procedures at airports around the country.

“TSA continuously enhances and adjusts security screening procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats,” said Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay. “Removing electronics larger than a cell phone from carry-on bags and placing them in a bin with nothing on top or below allows our officers to get a better view of these items and continues to raise the baseline on aviation security.”

The screening of large electronics is similar to how laptop computers have been screened for years. TSA officers also may suggest passengers remove other select items, including food, from their carry-on bags. This is not required, but also helps X-ray operators get a clearer view of the contents of the bag and speeds up the screening process.

TSA officers will be stationed in front of checkpoint lanes to guide passengers through the divesting process. Travelers are encouraged to listen closely to their instructions and to place large electronics at the top of their bags for easier removal.

There are no changes to what travelers can bring through the checkpoint. Food and liquid items that comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule, electronics, and books continue to be allowed in carry-on bags. The stronger security measures do not apply to passengers enrolled in TSA Pre?® who are using TSA Pre?® lanes.