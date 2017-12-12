Billings city council holds meeting, one topic raises concern - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Billings city council holds meeting, one topic raises concern

Posted:
By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Dozens of citizens attended Monday's meeting of the Billings City Council. Turns out, the subject that garnered the most attention at the meeting, wasn't even on the official agenda, but sparked passionate debate among residents.

One of the items on the agenda was a request for the purchase of Priority Dispatch ProQA Software costing close to eighty thousand dollars. The council approved this request. KULR 8's Briana Monte spoke with Mayor Hanel earlier and he said it was a good program for the safety of officers.

Another topic on the agenda was the approval of the One Big Sky Center project agreement, also known as the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). An extension was approved Monday night, which allows another 60 days of study on the project. It will be discussed again February 12th.

Something that wasn't on the agenda but brought much heated discussion was the relocation of The Den casino. Its new location would be at 54th street and Grand Avenue. Numerous residents near the area expressed concern about the casino. Some of those concerns centered around the safety in the neighborhood, the effect it could have on property values, casino expansion in general, and, the main concern - its  close proximity to Ben Steele Middle School.

"I just cannot fathom why we would put something like that that draws those kinds of people near a facility that houses 750 children everyday," said one resident.  

The city council now has time to think about what to do next.

