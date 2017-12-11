Committee discusses Doyon's City Administrator contract

The city of Billings will soon see a new city administrator. But before that can happen, the committee must first agree on a contract.

Larry Brewster, Billings' Deputy Mayor and Chair of the Administrator Selection Committee said he's excited to have Greg Doyon on board.

If Doyon accepts the contract, he would most likely start near the end of January.

Brewster said he expects the transition to be a smooth one, and he expects Doyon to hit the ground running.

Brewster also said Billings taxpayers won't see any changes if Doyon accepts the role.

"It's currently in the budget and we've even had some savings because Tina hasn't been here for a while."

Overall, Brewster said he believes Doyon will be a positive choice for the people of Billings.