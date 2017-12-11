Could mild winter temperatures be dangerous?

The magic city hit near record temps this thanksgiving...

And it seems Christmas might be the same story.

Although it's still very early in the winter season, the mild temps have some Montanans worried.

What if this weather trend continues?

"Folks around the area could be looking at the potential for maybe increased danger for fire season," Wright Dobbs with the National Weather Service said. "Maybe on the agriculture side they could be dealing with some problems with water supply."

But meteorologists with the National Weather Service say these aren't problems we should be worried about just yet.

"We still have plenty of winter left to go so we want folks to not worry about things yet," Dobbs said. "There's still plenty of time for things to change.

In fact, Montana mountains are in better shape than some of our western neighbors.

"Right now, looking at the current snowpack, the snowpack is at or above normal for much of our mountains," Dobbs said. "It's a different story if you look at a lot of the western United States. For us we're pretty lucky that our snowpack is at or above normal."

So, what about a white Montana Christmas?

"As we get to the start of next week and maybe into Christmas time maybe we could see a change to a weather and cooler pattern for us which could bring better chances for snow and for cooler temperatures and maybe even a white Christmas," Dobbs said.