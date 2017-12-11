Pentagon: Transgender people can enlist in military Jan. 1

A captured fugitive is accused of dozens of federal firearms violations in Montana for allegedly exporting guns from the U.S. to customers in countries with restrictive gun laws.
A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.
The Pentagon official tells The Associated Press that transgender people can enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, despite President Donald Trump's opposition.
Iraqis are in full celebration mode in Baghdad Saturday after PM Abadi announced the country's full liberation from ISIS. Abadi made the announcement early Saturday. He said the Iraqi forces are now in full control of the Iraqi-Syrian borders. He added that Iraq's victory is one for "all Arabs, Muslims, and the world."
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Even as it clashes with American Indians over reductions to national monuments in the Southwest, the Trump administration is engaging with a Montana tribe over the creation of a new monument next to its reservation.
FALLBROOK, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Jerry Brown will visit the scene of a deadly wildfire in Ventura as firefighters continue the battle against wind-whipped blazes that have torched hundreds of homes.
New Mexico State Police say the suspect in a high school shooting is among the three dead.
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is resigning amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations.
A billboard along Interstate 25 is causing some controversy near Albuquerque, New Mexico.
If you're looking to do something to feel a little festive in the Magic City, one Billings business who's musical Christmas display won't disappoint.
A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the special hunt for chronic wasting disease on Thursday.
A local artist in Bozeman is reaching national attention after she was chosen to design t-shirts and a logo for mega country star Miranda Lambert!
A captured fugitive is accused of dozens of federal firearms violations in Montana for allegedly exporting guns from the U.S. to customers in countries with restrictive gun laws.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A creek that flows into the northeastern corner of Yellowstone National Park is set to be removed from a list of impaired waterways next year.
Following the unexpected loss of her son, Susan Kautz and other family members partnered with Blankets and Bears to commemorate the life of Kurt Kautz. ..
