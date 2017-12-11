Here are the 2018 Golden Globe nominees

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalr, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel Esq.”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Greta Gerwig, “Ladybird”

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, “The Post”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“The Boss Baby”

“Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

Johnny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”

John Williams, “The Post”

Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”

Best Television Series, Drama

“The Crown,” Netflix

“Game of Thrones,” HBO

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“This Is Us,” NBC

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“Blackish,” ABC

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon

“Master of None,” Netflix

“Smilf,” Showtime

“Will and Grace,” NBC

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Big Little Lies,” HBO

“Fargo,” FX

“Feud: Bette and Joan,” FX

“The Sinner,” USA Network

“Top of the Lake: China Girl,” Sundance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Alison Brie,”Glow”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Frankie Shaw, “Smilf”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This is Us”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will and Grace”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Christian Slater: “Mr. Robot”

Alexander Skarsgard: “Big Little Lies”

David Thewlis: “Fargo”