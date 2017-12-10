Local business puts on spectacular light show - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Local business puts on spectacular light show

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

If you're looking to do something to feel a little festive in the Magic City, one Billings business who's musical Christmas display won't disappoint.

Fuller Family Medicine has set up a Christmas display for the community. The display contains hundred of lights and music that can be heard outside the business and your car.

That's right! The lights are programmed to music that can be turned on in your car on the radio. The light show not only has Christmas music but some other song favorites such as songs from the Disney's "Frozen".

So take the family and park out front to get into the holiday spirit! Fuller Family Medicine is located off of Shiloh and Grand at 4045 Avenue B in West End Billings.

