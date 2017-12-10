Licenses for the special hunt season go on sale soon

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the special hunt for chronic wasting disease on Thursday. Licenses for the special hunt seasons will be available as soon as Monday.



Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is having this special hunt because chronic wasting disease has recently been found in white-tailed deer and mule deer in the state.



Bob Gibson with Fish, Wildlife, & Parks said licenses will go on sale online beginning Monday at 5 a.m. for the hunt which starts on Friday the 15th. He said because they recently discovered chronic wasting disease in white-tailed deer, they've had to expand the hunt area from Bridger clear to the Yellowstone River in Carbon County. He said you can get licenses at FWP headquarters or at any licensed dealer.



Gibson said anyone that harvests a deer during the special hunt will be required to have it tested. He said you can do this at a check station in Joliet or at FWP headquarters in Billings.



"We're going to sell six hundred white-tailed deer tags and six hundred mule deer tags," Gibson said. "One hundred of each of those will be for either sex. The rest of them will be for antlerless only. For residents, it's ten dollars per tag. A person can have up to seven B tags per year and these are treated like B tags."



You do not have to be a Carbon County resident to join this special hunt. Non-residents will have to purchase hunting licenses for twenty dollars. Gibson said if you want to learn more about this special hunt, FWP is have a community meeting in Joliet this Thursday at 7 p.m. or you can go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov